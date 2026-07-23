Kuru Says: When Zombies Attack, Good Shoes Matter

Orthopedic footwear for outrunning (or stomping on) the undead

by David Gianatasio July 23, 2026 9:30 am 2 min read Share:

Mom: “I found a pair of Kurus on a half-eaten corpse.”

Dad: “And they fit!”

Orthopedic shoe brand Kuru’s and agency Little Big Engine play the end of civilization for laughs in our second zombie apocalypse spoof this week.

Xfinity’s take on the genre boasted blockbuster production values and cinematic scope.

Kuru’s campaign … has zombies, that’s for sure. And they’re clearly low-budget, with barely any makeup. The whole thing looks like it was shot in and around some random crappy house.

But all of that works in the advert’s favor. This feels like a campy indie short, packing considerable punch and an especially sharp script.

The best bits involve a couple’s ghoulish son chained to a wall while growling like a freak.

Mom: You know how teenagers are. They eat anything.

Dad: Or anyone.

When the kid snarls and rages, pops wags a finger and warns, “OK, young man. You’re pushing it!”

Play

“We needed to help shift the perceptions of an entire category while building awareness, engagement and preference for Kuru,” says Patrick Maravilla, ECD at Little Big Engine. “We created an execution that grabs attention, entertains, demonstrates the problem, introduces the product and dramatizes the relief it provides.

Indeed, the brand proposition—that these kicks provide comfort and relief in rough situations—slices through the horror hokum. Like fiendish teeth tearing into tender flesh, or some such.

Breaking across TV and social, the work also aims to combat ageism, noting that orthopedic shoes can provide cross-generational utility with a range of styles, Maravilla says.

“We challenged the conventions of a boring and unpopular category by meeting consumers where they are, being honest about what living with foot pain can be like and introducing a solution to one of life’s many difficulties.”

CREDITS

Client: Kuru Footwear

Campaign Title: “At Least My Feet Don’t Hurt”

Head of Brand: Blake Brown

CMO: Damian Dayton

Video Content Creator: Tyler Brown

Agency: Little Big Engine

Executive Creative Directors: Brandt Lewis/ Patrick Maravilla

Partner, Head of Accounts: Ben Myers

Production Company: Little Big Engine

Executive Producer: Duff Rich

Director of Photography: Mun Powell

Postproduction: Cosmic Pictures

Editorial Company: Little Big Engine

Editor: Dan Aronin

Music/Sound Design: Jam Music Collective

Music Producers: Sam Clawson and Kyra Brewer