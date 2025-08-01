Dog Treat Brand Sends Stripper to the FDA
The Feds look predictably unamused
Dog treat brand Nose of Justice recently sent an exotic dancer named Jamal to a Food & Drug Administration office in Irvine, Calif.
And my, did he ever wag his tail.
The stunt sought to draw attention to the need for tighter pet-food regulation, as one-third of dog foods sold in the U.S. contain fido DNA.
As. for Jamal … bow wow? Not so much. Still, an oddball effort worth a peek:
Bad stripper, bad! We wonder if the cops arrived to make a collar.
“The category felt ripe for disruption,” says brand cofounder Tylynne McCauley. “Everywhere we looked, we saw similar tone, similar packaging, the same functional benefits, not a lot of differentiation. Dog treats were begging for a shakeup.”
Yeah, no wordplay for this one at all.
Production companies NativeFour and Zero Cool contributed to the campaign, which also features a corgi named Churro, a dog-meat farm survivor. Treat sales support doggo wellness.