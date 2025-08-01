Dog Treat Brand Sends Stripper to the FDA

The Feds look predictably unamused

by David Gianatasio August 1, 2025

Dog treat brand Nose of Justice recently sent an exotic dancer named Jamal to a Food & Drug Administration office in Irvine, Calif.

And my, did he ever wag his tail.

The stunt sought to draw attention to the need for tighter pet-food regulation, as one-third of dog foods sold in the U.S. contain fido DNA.

As. for Jamal … bow wow? Not so much. Still, an oddball effort worth a peek:

Bad stripper, bad! We wonder if the cops arrived to make a collar.

“The category felt ripe for disruption,” says brand cofounder Tylynne McCauley. “Everywhere we looked, we saw similar tone, similar packaging, the same functional benefits, not a lot of differentiation. Dog treats were begging for a shakeup.”

Yeah, no wordplay for this one at all.

Production companies NativeFour and Zero Cool contributed to the campaign, which also features a corgi named Churro, a dog-meat farm survivor. Treat sales support doggo wellness.