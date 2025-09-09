Did Gordon Ramsay Make Your BK Wagyu Burger?

Dude can always dream

by David Gianatasio September 9, 2025 7:45 am

You never know which celebrities you’ll find working at fast-feeders these days. First, we met Shania Twain at McDonald’s (where she really toiled years ago). Now, Gordon Ramsay shows up behind the scenes at Burger King.

Mostly, he badgers employees who won’t let the famous chef prep the chain’s Wagyu burgers.

Maybe they should make him muck out the loo or scrub the fryer. Bad Gordon! Shania showed some class.

“We’re celebrating the launch of our most gourmet burger yet,” says Katie Evans, CMO of Burger King U.K. “It’s so good you’d think a certain world renowned chef had made it. But he didn’t.”

BBH helped craft the campaign with Artur Wolgers directing and out-of-home photography by Mark Peckmezian.