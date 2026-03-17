Coffee Creamer Gets a Magical Origin Story With 'Unicows'

Nothing goofy going on here

by David Gianatasio March 17, 2026 9:30 am 1 min read Share:

Cross a cow with a unicorn and what do you get? Answer: VML’s silly, self-aware campaign for Nestlé’s Natural Bliss coffee creamer that began rolling out this week.

“The idea of a cow works because of its association with real dairy—milk and cream are two of the four ingredients in Natural Bliss dairy creamers,” agency ECD Justin Ebert tells Muse. “But in order to suggest there’s a little something extra—and magical—in every bottle, we needed the cow to be extra-ordinary.”

“By giving it a beautiful unicorn horn, we made it suddenly magical,” he says. “And by creating a personality that’s a bit dry, we gave it a memorable sense of humor.”

To create the utterworldly beasts (heeeh!), the team designed a Unicow model and animated it using Maya softwear.

“We used a combination of rendering and our WAN workflow to give it the perfect lighting look and fur/texture,” Ebert says. “Then we went back into traditional compositing to get our final result.”

The work broke during Sunday’s Oscars telecast and will be amplified across social media, streaming and TV.