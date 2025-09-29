ChatGPT Lends an Assist With Everyday Activities

Global push from OpenAI and Isle of Any

by Amy Corr September 29, 2025

OpenAI launched a global campaign positioning ChatGPT as a resource for various occasions. A trio of ads from Isle of Any and director Miles Jay show relatable ways ChatGPT helps in daily life.

The first spot features a woman impressed by the home-cooked meal her date prepared. Viewers quickly learn that ChatGPT cooked up the recipe.

Other ads focus on a brother’s surprise road trip with his sister and a guy building strength with a pull-up workout regimen.

“Our job is to show that ChatGPT can add value in daily life,” says Kate Rouch, CMO of OpenAI. “Success is helping people unlock its full potential as they unlock their own. This campaign is rooted in authenticity and product-led storytelling, letting the product spark emotion by showing, not telling.”

The campaign is running in the U.S. and U.K. across outdoor, primetime TV, streaming and social. The first spot launched during Sunday’s NFL Primetime.

“We wanted to find an idea that felt simple, tactile and plays differently in the space—showing how ChatGPT can help us co-create these small moments and stories in our lives—with us, not for us,” says Laurie Howell and Toby Treyer-Evans, CCOs and founders of Isle of Any.

