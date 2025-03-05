Change the Ref Creates 'Thoughts and Prayers' Toilet Paper to Fight Inaction on Gun Violence

'Without action, T&Ps aren't worth $hit'

by Amy Corr March 5, 2025 2:00 pm 1 min read Share:

The latest campaign from Change the Ref—founded by Manuel and Patricia Oliver, whose son Joaquin was killed in the Parkland mass shooting—comes in toilet paper form. The work illustrates how effective politicians’ “thoughts and prayers” are when another gun-related tragedy takes place.

A website touts the product as “the number-one choice in the nation that’s number one in mass shootings.”

Rolls cost $19.99, with proceeds supporting the cause. The t.p. features actual firearms-related “thoughts and prayers” messages sent by elected officials including Ron Johnson, Ted Cruz, Marsha Blackburn, Lindsey Graham and Donald Trump, among others. Folks can send rolls to legislators through the site.

“For years, we’ve watched politicians offer ‘thoughts and prayers,’ but they refuse to pass meaningful gun reform,” Manuel Oliver says. “So, we’re giving people a way to show Congress exactly what they can do with those empty words.”

Also, there’s a video that plays like an SNL spoof commercial. Sadly, the truth is more troubling than fiction.

In the clip, we learn that the t.p. is “so soft, like a politician’s spine,” as bullets rip through the paper.