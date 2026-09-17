Carl's Jr. Cooks Up Gladiator vs. Clown Combat in a Colosseum
Silly Roman spectacle from Erich & Kallman
We’ve often wondered: If a heavily-armored, sword-wielding gladiator squared off against a frilly-costumed clown, who would win?
Carl’s Jr. answers that question in a Roman mini-epic devised by Erich & Kallman to hype the chain’s Angus Maximus 1/3-lb. burger.
The ravenous crowd screams for blood—or at the very least, ketchup—as the iron-masked warrior bellows and prepares to battle the motley fool.
The clown—clearly no stand-in for a rival McFeeder—looks… concerned.
There’s a twist at the end, harkening back to Carl’s famous Paris Hilton spots of yore…
So, he’s a she and the :30 embraces tech-generated stupidity while tweaking brand nostalgia and humiliating a clown. We’ll give that joint an imperial thumbs up!
“This year, we’ve demonstrated a brand-wide revolution across all of our burgers, with a commitment to quality upgrades and changing perceptions,” says Carl’s CMO Burge Diemer. (Her name’s almost “Burger.” Awesome!)
“The commercial creates amped-up excitement around the Angus Maximus as the limited-time offer product kicks off our era of cooked-to-order greatness,” she says.
Related: Killing Clowns Is Fun in Liquid Death Vitamin Collab