How American High's Jeremy Garelick Ups the Creative Ante

The company's short-form content inspired a new comedy series on Netflix

by Shahnaz Mahmud July 13, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Jeremy Garelick | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Jeremy is a filmmaker, writer, producer and the founder of American High, a studio that operates out of a former school, creating youth-focused comedies. His credits include The Break-Up, The Hangover, The Wedding Ringer and Murder Mystery 2, plus an upcoming feature comedy, Rolling Loud. It stars Owen Wilson and Matt Rife and hits theaters in October. Jeremy began his career at CAA before working alongside director Joel Schumacher, which shaped his path as a filmmaker and entrepreneur.

We spent two minutes with Jeremy to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Jeremy, tell us …

How did you first realize you were creative?

On school bus rides. I became the host of different games—basically the MC of the bus—and I realized I could make people laugh. Then at camp, my friend Danny Pickin and I had to write a bunk song, and we wrote this ridiculous song that made everyone laugh. I still remember that feeling. It was incredible. Once you get that feeling of making a group of people laugh you just keep chasing it.

Tell us about American High.

We have helped build Central New York into an active production hub, pairing year-round film and content production with hands-on training opportunities for emerging filmmakers, writers and crew. The studio has built a strong track record with streamers, including a first-look output deal with Hulu that produced a slate of original coming-of-age comedies, and is now expanding its next chapter with Minimum Wage, a 28-episode Netflix comedy adapted from American High’s short-form content.

What is one of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on?

Working on The Hangover with Todd Phillips. We spent three or four days at his house brainstorming, and it was one of those rare, magical creative moments where every idea led to another one, and suddenly the whole movie started to reveal itself. Obviously, the movie went on to become a massive franchise, which is amazing. But what I remember most is the feeling in the room, when everything is clicking and you’re building something that feels alive.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

I’m incredibly proud of Minimum Wage. It may be the most exciting thing I’ve ever been a part of. It’s our first official American High television show, and it came out of American High Digital, which started from nothing and built this huge following. From there, we found some of the funniest, most talented young creators I’ve ever worked with. Everyone jumped in—writing, directing, acting, producing. There was no permission slip. Nobody was telling us what we could or couldn’t do. We just made something together, and that freedom is why I’m so proud of it.

Whose work have you admired lately?

I’ve been rewatching a lot of older comedies with my kids, who are 16, 14, 14 and 10. I recently watched Old School and Step Brothers with my sons, and they loved it. Watching some of these older works has made me appreciate them in a totally new way.

What is your main strength as a creative person?

I really try to have no ego. If somebody has an idea that makes the work better or funnier, I want to hear it. I don’t care where it comes from—it can come from an actor, producer, intern, grip—anyone. I don’t always agree with every note, but I try to stay open, because sometimes I’m wrong. And when I’m wrong, that usually means the movie just got better.

What is your biggest weakness as a creative person?

My brain hears everything as an idea. Someone says something, and my brain immediately looks for the joke. Or the movie. Or the business. Or the invention. Or the new company. It’s a gift, but also a curse, because this business doesn’t just reward ideas. It rewards focus and follow-through. Sometimes by draft four of a script, I’ve already had 75 new ideas that feel more exciting. But the real work is staying with the thing long enough to make it great.

What would you be doing if you weren’t in media?

Running a tech company, doing stand-up comedy and trying to build something in cancer research technology. So basically, I’d still be trying to solve problems, make people laugh and probably take on way too many things at once.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.