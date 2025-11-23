Can Investment Platform's Egg-Headed Pitchman Help You Crack the Markets?

For those seeking an over-easy lifestyle. And aren't we all?

Move over, Jack Box—there’s a new freaky egghead in town. He’s here to hype Willow Wealth, which just rebranded from Yieldstreet.

Dude’s enjoying a luxe lifestyle because Willow helps him play in real-estate, venture capital and such. Hence the name, “Hampton Dumpty,” because “Humpty” evokes images of crashes and falls. And this freak’s on the way up and livin’ his best life, OK?

“This work is meant to be aspirational, allowing our consumers to connect with a character who has lived and learned,” says brand CEO Mitchell Caplan. “Hampton wasn’t born into opulence. He built his wealth by diversifying his portfolio with the innovative and curated investment opportunities offered on our platform.”

Yeah, he seems like a good egg. So, MullenLowe, why’d you craft a campaign that takes such an odd direction?

“It’s a mindset,” explains agency ECD Tim Vaccarino. “With a bit of humor and swagger, we wanted him to feel like your savvy friend letting you in on the secret to leveling up your game.”

The work will roll out across video, digital and social through the next year.