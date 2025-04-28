British Airways Perks Are Set in Actual Stone

Classic European sculptures get a modern-day twist

by Amy Corr April 28, 2025 12:15 pm 1 min read

Air travel these days has become more mess and stress. You check a bag, want some WiFi or a direct flight and it’s gonna cost you.

British Airways is trying to fix all that, and celebrates the benefits it offers to consumers by setting them in stone—marble statues to be specific.

An OOH campaign from Uncommon gives a modern-day twist to classical sculptures. There’s a cherub with a passport touting the convenience of flying to Europe from three London airports. “Statue of David with Shopping Bags” highlights the loyalty rewards currency of the brand. And a gargoyle with a phone illustrates WiFi messaging.

“To show British Airways’ travel essentials, we chose to carve them in stone, to reflect its commitment to providing the best service on short-haul flights across Europe,” says Scott Dungate, agency CCO. “The statues took inspiration from classic European sculptures, but reimagined to show the essential benefit—like the gargoyle hunched over texting on the free WiFi. My personal favorite.” (Same, Scott!)

Images were hand sketched then 3D printed for the photoshoot to give a museum exhibit vibe.