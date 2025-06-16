Breakfast Bonanza: Cinnamon Toast Crunch Is a Cereal Killer and Pop-Tarts Collabs With Marvel's Fantastic Four

What would you do for some cinnadust?

The cinnadust found in Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal is so good, a brand mascot kills for it. In a series of ads from The Martin Agency, a Cinnamon Toast square ponders his life choices as viewers see the inside of his fridge: body parts of his brethren that he has no regrets about eating. Even though he’s estranged from his family, he wouldn’t change a thing. He “must cinnadust.” We need a special episode of Dateline to break this down.

Another ad shows the murderous square armed with milk and a spoon, which doesn’t bode well for the another cereal square.

In other tasty news, Pop-Tarts collabed with Marvel Studios to promote the upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps film. In a :30 from Le Truc, The superheroes are four different flavors of Pop-Tarts. They’re not terribly helpful to the man trapped inside an overturned car, but the frosted blue raspberry treat is fanTASTEtic. The remaining three mascots are frosted strawberry, frosted s’mores and frosted brown sugar cinnamon.

Pop-Tarts is also no stranger to eating its own, so a fond look back at the Pop-Tarts Bowl celebration:

And as for movie tie-ins, this Unfrosted collab was rad:

