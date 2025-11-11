Brach's Explores Candy Cane Thievery in Funny Fashion

Go ahead, eat those decorations!

November 11, 2025

It’s always the ones you most suspect.

A lighthearted candy cane heist goes woefully wrong despite the thieves brilliantly disguising themselves in festive wrapping paper and gift boxes.

The Louvre crew got started that way.

Brach’s wishes to “reframe candy canes from holiday décor to irresistible holiday snacks.” To that end, the brand is also riffing on nutcrackers with a Cane Opener.

The device, we’re told, “is specifically engineered to open candy canes, delivering a fast and mess-free unwrap with a simple cutting mechanism.” It’s the best brand-boosting merch since Cranpus!

Rethink led creative development.