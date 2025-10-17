Bigfoot and Yeti Plug Vodafone-Apple Combo

There's a mermaid and leprechaun, too

Sasquatch, Yeti, Mermaid, Leprechaun … and the iPhone 17 Pro.

Only one of these exists IRL. We keep forgetting which.

Here, Melbourne agency Thinkerbell stages a “Creature Convention” that puts beastly concerns in focus:

“There’s always a big buzz around a new iPhone with multiple carriers launching campaigns and offers simultaneously. Our job was to land the features of the device but importantly, why you should run out and get yours on the upgraded Vodafone network,” Paul Swan, creative lead at Thinkerball North, tells Muse.

“We wanted to find the ultimate torture test for its scary good camera capabilities,” he says. “We did this by not just getting a shot of one questionably-existent creature, but getting photos of a whole bunch of them.”

“Setting the hi-jinx in a remote mountainous location helped with landing the Vodafone’s network coverage message.”

Director Ariel Martin, working through Scoundrel, used locations and a studio cave set to establish the requisite dry humor.

“We did plenty of rehearsals prior to the shoot with the actors out of their costumes,” Swan recalls. “On the day we allowed the time for them to improvise, much of which made it into the final edits.”

“We had lots of fun crafting the costumes, adding details and texture, like Bigfoot’s snaggletooth. He even has a tattoo, but that’s probably a bit too subtle to spot.”

He adds: “The funnest bits on a shot like this are often the incidental moments in between takes or set ups: Having a breakfast burrito with a half-naked Yeti or standing next to a leprechaun at the urinals in the bathroom.”

We should all be so … lucky.

