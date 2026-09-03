BETC Tops the Week's Best Ads With a Dazzler for 'Humankind 2'

Air, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Fanatics and U.S. Bank round out our Top 5

by David Gianatasio September 3, 2026 12:45 pm 2 min read Share:

Our picks for the Top 5 ads of the week, and No. 1 surely ranks as one of the year’s most notable efforts so far…

Bestie: BETC Paris Stages 9 Births From Different Eras for ‘Humankind 2’

Compress a compelling, complex brand message into a 95-second spot spanning thousands of years of human history? Check! Tell that story from the POV of a baby being continually reborn into the world? Check! Trust the assignment to a pair of first-time directors? Check and mate! Kudos to BETC Paris CDs Benjamin Le Breton and Arnaud Assouline. They debuted behind the camera to lens one of the most amazing ads of 2026. Read More

2. How Air Engineered the Shortest CMO Tenure in Its History to Combat AI Slop

The tech company built a social push around hiring Eric Toda as its new CMO. He lasted a few hours. That set-up fueled a series of satirical posts providing meta-commentary on the state of AI-driven marketing. Please, stop DMing Eric about Air. He’s not really its CMO. We think. Read More

3. The ‘Fanatics Town Hall’ Is the Only Corporate Gathering We Want to Attend

OBB Bolded cast Luke Wilson as a moderator to hype rewards points available via the Fanatics sports app. “You know what I don’t care about? Coffee points that just get me more coffee.” What does he care about? “Getting a jersey so lucky, that it becomes a family heirloom.” Read More

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4. Harrison Ford and Michael J. Fox Unite for Parkinson’s Appeal

Zingers fly furiously between these friends and ‘Shrinking’ co-stars as they dispel misconceptions about Parkinson’s on behalf of Fox’s foundation. Maximum Effort created the heartfelt, accessible PSA with the Hollywood titans. Read More

5. Top NFL Draft Pick Fernando Mendoza Call Plays for U.S. Bank

Football’s $57.3-million man can’t be wrong about finances, especially with his sidekick—a cute cloud (created by hand and fabulously fluffy)—around to help. From BarkleyOKRP and Stept Studios’ director Adam Patch. Read More