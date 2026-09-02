Harrison Ford and Michael J. Fox Unite for Parkinson's Appeal

They offer tips on what to say when a friend tells you they have the disorder

by David Gianatasio September 2, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

“Don’t make it weird.”

Wise words from Michael J. Fox for Harrison Ford on how to behave when a friend or loved one tells you they have Parkinson’s.

The pair appear in a PSA dropping today from The Michael J. Fox Foundation and agency Maximum Effort.

Fox, of course, has long struggled with the brain disorder and ranks as perhaps the highest-profile advocate for Parkinson’s awareness. Here, eschewing bells and whistles, he and Ford—both Emmy nominees for Shrinking—discuss the disease and offer tips for allies.

Their chemistry’s apparent from the jump, yielding an oft-quippy back-and-forth that serves as a heartfelt, low-pressure primer.

Here’s one exchange:

Ford: Well, what should I say to my friend?

Fox: How about, “Thanks for telling me.”

Ford: That’s it?

Fox: You don’t need fancy speeches.

Ford: Good. I hate big speeches.

Fox: That’s clear.

And another:

Ford: Most people’s first instinct is to try and help.

Fox: And that’s great, but just try not to confuse helping with fixing.

Ford: What’s the difference?

Fox: Well, saying you found a cure on the internet is not helping.

Ford: I wouldn’t do that. Have you seen the #*#! that’s on that thing?

“Our call to action is simple: Visit The Michael J. Fox Foundation’s website to discover the many ways we support everyone touched by Parkinson’s—from resources to navigate and live well with the disease to the latest research breakthroughs,” says MJFF chief marketing officer Holly Teichholtz.

“Above all, we hope people feel the authentic friendship between Michael and Harrison. Just as friends show up for one another, the Foundation will keep showing up for everyone living with Parkinson’s.”

The star power is strong in this one, with the A-listers sure to generate plenty of media coverage and public interest as they champion the cause.

Related: iPhone Helps Reframe Life for Folks With Parkinson’s