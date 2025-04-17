Behind Every Successful Man, There's a Fleet of Underpaid Women
Determined to close the pay gap in Belgium and beyond
In Belgium, women are on average paid 20 percent less than men. To help close the gap, women’s movement org ZIJkant takes the old saying “Behind every successful man stands a woman” several steps further in a :90 video from local agency Mortierbrigade.
When “Jeff,” a self-proclaimed champion of women, wins manager of the year, he brags that he deserves the award. But we soon discover that women propel his success at every turn. His female VP has an office in a hallway and works impossibly long hours while Jeff rewards everyone with roses rather than bonuses.
“Women earn less money. Why would I employ a man?” says Jeff. In the words of Cindy Gallop: “F*** you, pay me.”
“By using irony, we want to highlight that wage inequality and sexist stereotypes are still very much present in the workplace,” says Julie Van Garsse, director at ZIJkant. “What better moment to do that than on ‘Secretary’s Day,’ recently renamed ‘Employee Day’? We chose this date to emphasize that it’s not just about gender equality, but about respect and recognition for every individual’s work.”
The video is running on TV and online. If you have time, watch An Inconvenient Question, ZIJkant’s effort from last year, to watch men avoid disclosing how much they earn.
CREDITS
Client: ZIJkant
Client contacts: Julie Van Garsse, Rafke Pijls
Agency: mortierbrigade
Partner & CEO: Jens Mortier
Partner & Executive Creative Director: Joost Berends
Partner & Brand Design Director: Philippe De Ceuster
Strategic Director & Partner: Vincent d’Halluin
Creatives Film: Geoffrey Masse, Zoé De Priester, Lionel Goldstein
Strategy : Loes Hendryckx
Strategic planner: Doris De Smet
Cross Media Designer/DTP: Vito Latorrata
Head of Production: Charlotte Coddens
Account Executive: Emma Robberechts
Production: Czar.be
Director: Lionel Goldstein
Executive Producer: Eurydice Gysel
Producer: Lander Engels
DOP: Grimm Vandekerckhove
Art Director: Tanker
Stylist: Sofie Callaert
Editor: Manu Van Hove
Grading: Laurens Orij – Crabsalad
Online Graphics: Dries Derycke
Post Production: Czar
Post Producer: Bieke De Keersmaecker
Sound & Mix: Senstudio
Music: Pozegnanie Ojczyzny – Michal Lleofas Oginski – Zespół Akordeonistów
Tadeusza Wesołowskiego – Warner Music