Behind Every Successful Man, There's a Fleet of Underpaid Women

Determined to close the pay gap in Belgium and beyond

by Amy Corr April 17, 2025 11:30 am 2 min read Share:

In Belgium, women are on average paid 20 percent less than men. To help close the gap, women’s movement org ZIJkant takes the old saying “Behind every successful man stands a woman” several steps further in a :90 video from local agency Mortierbrigade.

When “Jeff,” a self-proclaimed champion of women, wins manager of the year, he brags that he deserves the award. But we soon discover that women propel his success at every turn. His female VP has an office in a hallway and works impossibly long hours while Jeff rewards everyone with roses rather than bonuses.

“Women earn less money. Why would I employ a man?” says Jeff. In the words of Cindy Gallop: “F*** you, pay me.”

“By using irony, we want to highlight that wage inequality and sexist stereotypes are still very much present in the workplace,” says Julie Van Garsse, director at ZIJkant. “What better moment to do that than on ‘Secretary’s Day,’ recently renamed ‘Employee Day’? We chose this date to emphasize that it’s not just about gender equality, but about respect and recognition for every individual’s work.”

The video is running on TV and online. If you have time, watch An Inconvenient Question, ZIJkant’s effort from last year, to watch men avoid disclosing how much they earn.

