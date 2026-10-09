AWNY26: Neuemotion Creates Game Show Based on Ad-Biz Trivia

Laughing with (and at) the agency world for a good cause

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 9, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

This year’s edition of Advertising Week New York hosted a game show from Neuemotion done in the spirit of Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Winners were awarded $1,000 for donation to an educational charity of their choice.

“If I May Ad” gathered three contestants during each day of this week’s conference. They competed in three segments in front of a live audience.

“I love going to industry events but I kept noticing that the most honest conversations in advertising happen outside the sessions and panels,” says Ted Harrison, founder and CEO of Neuemotion. “We wanted to create a space for those fun, social and candid elements to come to life.”

“Who doesn’t love a fun game show where we can laugh—both with and at—the advertising world we operate in?”

Once per game, a contestant could invoke “If I May Ad…” after a correct buzz-in. At that point, they would face an ad-description challenge vying for double or triple points. If a tie ensued, contestants would play a sudden death round.

Contestants were recruited by Neuemotion, and the show was promoted on the company’s LinkedIn page, where each episode streamed.

Among the winners were Rob Mayhew and Jess Zafarris.

“This is our first time doing something at Advertising Week beyond attending, and we wanted to show what fun looks like for us,” says Harrison. “It was surprising how many people came by and would ask straight up: ‘What are you trying to sell me?’ To which I was able to happily reply, ‘I’m not a salesman. We’re just here to remind people that this entire industry lives and dies on creativity.'”

Could Cannes be the next stop for “If I May Ad?” That’s a good question.

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