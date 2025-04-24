Aunties Burst Into Song for Panda Express

Meal prep, love and dance moves

by David Gianatasio April 24, 2025 8:30 am 1 min read Share:

Hit it, Aunties.

For Panda Express, a bunch of them sing and dance, karaoke-bubblegum style.

It’s as silly as it sounds, with the ladies asking, “Have you eaten yet?”

Ahead of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the brand believes “food is a universal language of care, and this campaign celebrates that beautiful connection,” says Fabiola Del Rio, the brand’s VP of integrated marcom.

Moreover, the work seeks to resonate “not just within Asian cultures, but with anyone who’s ever been fed by someone who cares for them,” Del Rio says.

Panda played the auntie card before, to fine effect, with its Lunar New Year effort. This latest work feels awfully on the nose for the cohort. But … aunties. And it vividly makes a point about family bonds and meals. So dig in.

Kate Hollowell directed through Epoch Films, with Opinionated handling creative development.