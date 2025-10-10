Apple's 'Underdogs' Grapple With Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'
The gang hits a trade show
As always, Apple’s entrepreneurial “Underdogs” over-perform thanks to the computer giant’s snazzy tech.
In the latest adventure, all heck breaks out at a trade show when the “blue screen of death”—that scourge of PC users everywhere—wreaks havoc on the proceedings.
But our crew barely breaks a sweat, because they’re using Apple products. (Which, of course, boast a spinning pinwheel of doom when stuff goes wrong. But let’s not dwell on that.)
Apple’s in-house team developed the 8-minute installment, directed by Bertie Ellwood of Object & Animal.
All in all, it’s an amusing entry in the long-running series. It hits all the expected beats—spoofing tech-fair tomfoolery in funny fashion, with kooky costumes, “free stuff!” in every booth and much silly satire of Silicon Valley intrigue.