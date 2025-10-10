Advertising

Apple's 'Underdogs' Grapple With Microsoft's 'Blue Screen of Death'

The gang hits a trade show

by David Gianatasio
October 10, 2025
As always, Apple’s entrepreneurial “Underdogs” over-perform thanks to the computer giant’s snazzy tech.

In the latest adventure, all heck breaks out at a trade show when the “blue screen of death”—that scourge of PC users everywhere—wreaks havoc on the proceedings.

But our crew barely breaks a sweat, because they’re using Apple products. (Which, of course, boast a spinning pinwheel of doom when stuff goes wrong. But let’s not dwell on that.)

Apple’s in-house team developed the 8-minute installment, directed by Bertie Ellwood of Object & Animal.

All in all, it’s an amusing entry in the long-running series. It hits all the expected beats—spoofing tech-fair tomfoolery in funny fashion, with kooky costumes, “free stuff!” in every booth and much silly satire of Silicon Valley intrigue.

David Gianatasio
Tags
David Gianatasio

David Gianatasio is managing editor at Clio Awards.

