2 Thumbs Up for Butterkist Popcorn on Movie Night?

Fueling your armchair hot takes

by Amy Corr March 17, 2025

Butterkist popcorn is ready for your movie night commentaries, plot twists and tearjerker moments. “Go Grab the Butterkist,” from St Luke’s, positions the brand as an ideal +1 for scary, funny and dramatic movie moments.

In “Romance,” two lovers in a period piece are reunited. “I knew he was still alive,” a viewer says, watching the melodrama intently. Her partner, crying at the pivotal scene, wipes his tears and grabs a handful of Butterkist.

“Horror” presents a chase scene. The quarry hides behind a tree and a viewer yells, “Aw, why’d you stop?” Her friend replies, “I would’ve just ran away and left you.” Keepin’ it salty. (Just like the popcorn.)

“When it comes to watching a movie at home with friends or family, the nation is full of plot second-guessers and running commentators,” says Richard Denney, joint CCO at St Luke’s. “And when those memorable movie moments arrive, of course, you have to Go Grab the Butterkist. After all, it’s all part of the experience.”

The campaign will run through July across VOD on SKY+, Disney and ITV.