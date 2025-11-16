Voice Actor Helps Trans People in NYC Feel Seen and Heard

Radio as a 'theater of the mind'

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 16, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Bernie Wagenblast | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Bernie is best known as being one of the voices of the NYC subways. She is also provides audio for the AirTrain at Newark Liberty International Airport and PATCO in South Jersey and Philadelphia. More recently, she is part of the cast of the Warriors album by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis. Bernie started in NYC radio in 1979 as a traffic reporter. Since coming out as a transgender woman in 2023, she has also worked to raise trans visibility.

We spent two minutes with Bernie to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Bernie, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Where I grew up and where I live now are the same place: Cranford, N.J.

How you first realized you were creative.

Working at my college radio station, WSOU at Seton Hall University. Radio has been called “The Theater of the Mind.” I loved what could be done through using voice, sound effects and music to create an image in the listeners’ imagination.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Journalism was what I wanted to do in radio. And in the summer of 1976, when I was 19 years old, I had the most amazing experiences. I went to the White House and met President Ford, covered the Bicentennial from a boat in New York Harbor and reported from the Democratic National Convention at Madison Square Garden, where Jimmy Carter was nominated.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

A year after graduating college I was hired as one of the first reporters for Shadow Traffic in NYC. I was on-the-air on WABC with one of the best DJs ever to crack a mic, Dan Ingram. Dan was a master communicator and he taught me so much about connecting with listeners. Audio, to me, is the most intimate medium. When done well, it’s just you talking to one listener. I am in awe of how a good audiobook narrator can create distinct voices for a wide variety of characters spanning age, gender, accents and more.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

In early 2024, I was contacted by Area 23, asking me to be part of a campaign to raise trans visibility. The centerpiece was a short film which won several Clio Awards. However, there was more to it: a five-episode podcast series, a special announcement for the NYC subway and ads in the Christopher Street-Stonewall subway station.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Also in 2024, I had a surprise request to be a cast member on the Warriors album by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis. I played the train conductor and my voice that introduced the album to the world.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I’m going to come back to Lin-Manuel Miranda. While I was familiar with Hamilton, it was getting to work with him that introduced me to what he is like away from the spotlight. I’m impressed with how he interacts with his fans and treats everyone with respect.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Much of my voice work is what might be considered routine, but I try to sound welcoming because I know that for many visitors to the NYC area, I’m the person that’s helping guide them in what can be an overwhelming place. I also realize my voice helps trans people in New York feel seen. While it remains a work in progress, my ability to create a more feminine-sounding voice and being able to switch to my “guy voice” for professional purposes is a fairly unusual skill that helps break down barriers.

Your biggest weakness.

Not being skilled in social media. There’s so much creative work being done on social platforms.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

While still in college, I started working at my first NYC radio station, WHN. The news director who hired me was Charlie Kaye. Charlie amazed me with his knowledge of the news business and his encyclopedic background of New York. I later worked for him at 1010 WINS both as a traffic and news reporter.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

The emergency management arena.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.