Vinod Savio of DDB Singapore on Understanding What Drives Human Behavior

Creative strategy is his jam

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 6, 2025 12:00 am 4 min read Share:

Vinod Savio | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Vinod is chief creative officer of DDB Group Singapore.

We spent two minutes with Vinod to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Vinod, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I blossomed in India’s garden city—Bangalore—and now I’ve planted my roots in a city in a garden: Singapore.

How you first realized you were creative.

I didn’t box myself into a “creative” or “analytical” silo. I chased what sparked my passion, be it art or science. When I stumbled into a creative agency, they slapped the “creative” label on me.

A person you idolized creatively early on.

My grandma had a knack for turning the mundane into the fascinating, and she was a natural storyteller. If TikTok had existed in her time, she would have amassed 1 billion followers. Her creativity shone in the way she made simple things enjoyable and captivating. She was a constant source of inspiration, showing me that there’s magic in everyday moments.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

During my university years, I discovered MadAds, a competition where teams had 60 minutes to create a funny, engaging and original series of ads. One person would narrate while the others acted out the script. As the writer, director, and narrator of these skits, I was unwittingly honing my copywriting skills. Although I was majoring in physics, math and electronics at the time, my involvement in MadAds provided me with invaluable experience and practical knowledge that would shape my career.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

A.R. Rahman’s tunes were game-changers in India’s music scene. He was my early idol.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Podcast: Hidden Brain tickles my neurons. TV: Star Talk keeps me starry-eyed. TV: Key and Peele are my go-to for a dose of laughs.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

In the lead-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, no Indian woman had clinched Gold. Google stepped in to change the narrative and encourage sports participation among women. We developed a compelling 60-second video, transforming the male-sung Bollywood anthem “Apna Time Aayega” (“It’s Our Time to Shine”) into a powerful female message that resonated with the masses. It wasn’t just a campaign, it was a movement, making it one of the most embraced Google brand ads in India.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Indonesian gamers often search for the cheapest way to get in-game diamonds, but these deals can come with risks. We needed to highlight the dangers lurking behind such transactions. We created a cinematic ad featuring Indonesia’s most beloved action hero—cast in an unfamiliar role where, for the first time, the villains triumph. The message was clear: Not even the greatest heroes can out-maneuver scammers and hackers—online safety is crucial. The trailer skyrocketed to 15 million organic views on Instagram in just 24 hours, sparking conversation and leading to a significant uptick in secure transactions on Google Play.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Skittles ads are a rainbow of creativity. Their blend of humor and creativity has always been a beacon of inspiration.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

“Assume That I Can” is a masterclass in writing. It’s a prime example of how powerful advertising can be when every word is chosen with care.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Creative strategy is my jam. Understanding the driving forces behind human behavior ensures the creative work is not only captivating, but also grounded in a solid understanding of the audience.

Your biggest weakness.

I’m terrible at remembering names.

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

I’m the cheerleader of optimism in a business that often breeds cynics. I fuel the future with workshops, guidance and a commitment to diversity and nurturing words.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I’d still be that guy looking for creative solutions, whether in a bank, on a farm or wherever life planted me.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.