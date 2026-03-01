UFC's Michael Kerman on Crafting Meta AI Content Starring Paddy Pimblett

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 1, 2026

Michael Kerman | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Michael is a senior producer within UFC Originals. Since joining in 2019, he has played a key role building a broad foundation in linear, studio, short-form and long-form storytelling. Michael leads production efforts for partners including Meta, IBM, DraftKings, Crypto.com and Bud Light. He has also directed campaigns for Meta AI and Meta Wearables.

In addition to overseeing branded content, Michael recently produced the UFC/Paramount+ announcement video that aired during the Thanksgiving NFL broadcast on CBS. And he directed the Zuffa Boxing promo video featuring Dana White.

We spent two minutes with Michael to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Michael, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Los Angeles and never imagined I’d leave. Life had other plans, and I now live in Las Vegas.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Playing catch in the yard with my dad. He made me learn to catch barehanded before he bought me a glove. I can still picture the slight slope of the grass, the overgrown tree roots and the mix of shade and dry San Fernando Valley heat.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

Being from Los Angeles, I’ll always ride with my hometown teams. Growing up during the Kobe and Shaq Lakers era was special. And as a lifelong Dodgers fan, the current run has deepened that loyalty and love.

Who are your favorite athlete(s)?

Mariano Rivera, for throwing the same pitch every time and still being unhittable. Michael Jordan for his competitive brilliance. And the entire Dodgers 2025 World Series roster. Can’t leave out the UFC athletes I’m fortunate enough to work with. They are elite performers doing an incredibly demanding and humbling job. I have deep respect and admiration for what they put themselves through.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Film: I know every word of The Sandlot. It’s my favorite movie of all time, not just my favorite sports film. TV: Hard Knocks was groundbreaking and remains impressive for its production quality and turnaround. At UFC, we produce some excellent original programming which I consume regularly. UFC Embedded and UFC Countdown are shows I’d recommend to anyone curious about the UFC and its stars. These are the series that helped turn me into a UFC fan in the first place.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

SportsCenter. It’s a reliable one-stop shop, which matters when you’re a dad with two young kids and limited free time!

What is your favorite sports video game, if you have one?

NFL Blitz and MLB Slugfest are my all-time favorites. They’re wildly over the top and probably could not be made today. But they defined countless sleepovers growing up.

What is a recent project you’ve been part of that you’re proud of?

The UFC branded content team produced a spot for our partner Meta AI featuring UFC star Paddy Pimblett. It surpassed 200 million Instagram views within a week.

Can you share someone else’s recent work that you admire?

Director Jim Jenkins consistently delivers exceptional work. His attention to detail and comedic instincts elevate every project he touches. Just watch this year’s Super Bowl broadcast and you’re sure to see some of his work.

What can sports do that nothing else can?

Sports create a shared emotional language that cuts across background, age and belief. They allow people to experience triumph, heartbreak, rivalry and belonging in real time, helping them form connection and community as few other things can. I’d encourage everyone to keep playing as adults, whether that’s joining a co-ed league, a running group or simply playing catch barehanded with their kids.

What would you be doing if you weren’t working in the sports space?

Teaching a creative leadership course. Helping people collaborate better, communicate with empathy and grow their skills is something I’m deeply passionate about.

