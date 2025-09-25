Tim LeGallo of Ogilvy on Working With Diesel and Beyoncé

Plus: Helping others find a pathway for success

by Amy Corr September 25, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Tim LeGallo | Illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Tim LeGallo is chief production officer at Ogilvy N.A. Previously, he held similar posts at Ogilvy N.Y. and McCann’s Team Verizon.

We spent two minutes with Tim to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Tim, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Dover, N.H., the birthplace of Planet Fitness and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Four years ago, I produced a Super Bowl ad for Planet Fitness. So if I can just figure out a way to work with the Turtles, I could be a hometown hero. Currently, I live in Hell’s Kitchen with my partner Michael. I am still mourning the passing of Edie Beale, our last and best goldfish.

How you first realized you were creative.

I used to act out entire musicals in my basement with my sister Karen. It was our favorite activity. This is where I became a storyteller and started to hone the performative aspects of my personality. Production skills also came into play as I cast myself in the best parts. Was I going to let Karen play Rizzo in Grease? I think not.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I met my partner Michael Beatty one year out of college. He helped me see who I was and encouraged me to share that confidently with family and friends. A truly life-changing moment. I was able to overcome a lot of fear and stand in my truth with him by my side, and we have never looked back.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I am a true cinephile. New films, revivals—there are many opportunities in NYC. There were wonderful films this year: Anora, Didi, Nickel Boys. I recently started a bi-weekly film club for the Ogilvy N.Y. production department. Knowledge of film history adds so much to the experience of being an agency producer.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

I produced a spot for Diesel a few years back that I still think about. We opened a fake store and sold mislabeled Diesel gear like Canal Street knock-offs. We filmed the customers that showed up with a series of hidden cameras, cut the video overnight and announced that this gear was actually one-of-a-kind Diesel. We reopened the shop the next day to lines all through Soho. It worked like a charm and received a lot of attention. This job pushed my production skills to their absolute limit and it was a thrill from beginning to end.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I produced Verizon’s Beyonce Super Bowl ad last year. Never worked harder, never been prouder of the outcome.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

I was an English major in college and have a lifelong love of literature and reading. I learned almost everything I know about film by obsessively reading Roger Ebert’s reviews. Every year at Christmas, I would receive his latest anthology and would read it cover to cover, making lists of films I wanted to see and reveling in the way he could write both intellectually and colloquially.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Navigating pathways for other people’s success and championing new voices. I love pushing for great work and the satisfaction that comes with knowing that I have done everything in my power to make something as good as it can possibly be.

Your biggest weakness.

I am a person who loves to be in the trenches. I love the craft of production. I love making things. I have a tendency to get involved in too many things at once. So I am trying to figure out a healthy balance.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

My former boss Jenny Read guided me toward a leadership path and saw potential in me that I didn’t know existed. She is the reason I am talking to you now.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Tap dancing on Broadway, or off-Broadway, or in community theater. Anywhere that would have me.

