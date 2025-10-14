Tiff Randol of Mamas in Music on the Power of Collective Conversations

Look for real alignment, not just numbers

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 14, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Tiff Randol | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Tiff is a composer, producer, songwriter and co-founder of Mamas in Music, a global nonprofit dedicated to supporting mothers across the music industry. She launched the organization in 2019 while navigating early motherhood and the lack of support for caregivers. Today, Mamas in Music is a trusted hub for connection, growth and advocacy.

We spent two minutes with Tiff to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Tiff, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Upstate New York, then moved to NYC, where my creative world really opened up. These days, when we’re not bouncing around the globe for my husband’s projects, we split time between Los Angeles and Upstate N.Y.—partly for the trees, partly to keep my nervous system in check.

Your earliest musical memory.

When I was three, I had this Fisher-Price record player I was obsessed with. I’d wake up in the middle of the night, blast records and dance around my room in the dark. That 4 a.m. witching hour always makes me feel a bit feral.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Lately I’ve been deep into instrumental music—Max Richter and Thomas Newman are on repeat a lot. I love jazz, soul, Latin music and classics like Stevie Wonder, Kate Bush, Peter Gabriel and Simon & Garfunkel. Sufjan Stevens is on heavy rotation right now.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

Scoring and developing the immersive art film Archetype—a surreal 360 experience about feminine creation and metamorphosis—was a major turning point for me. It blended songs and score in a way that opened up a whole new direction in my work. It was the first time I really dove into scoring and realized how much I love it. That piece was also a deep dive into my own psyche and personal experience. So, it felt like both an artistic stretch and a personal reckoning.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’ve been writing and producing a series of new releases—singles and remixes—that I’m finally in the process of putting out. These pieces have been evolving over years and I’ve poured so much into them. They’re layered and complex—lyrically, musically, emotionally. Each one feels like a vulnerable excavation, wrestling with our shared humanity and the impact we’re having on the Earth.

I feel so much anxiety about the world my child is inheriting. It’s devastating at times. And I constantly have to pull myself back into joy—back into connection—by being with the people I love, in environments that feel safe and meaningful. We’re living through such a surreal and heavy time. There’s a collective reckoning with who we’re becoming, how we show up for each other and how easily we’re pulled away from our internal compass by systems designed to distract and divide.

That’s what these songs are about—trying to get to the core. Naming the darker aspects of our collective experience, while still weaving in a thread of hope.

You can check out “Holy Now” and “My Head, My Heart, My Hands” to hear some of them.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

For me, it’s less about a specific trend or technology and more about a deeper cultural shift—especially in how we build community. I started Mamas in Music in 2019, and it’s given me access to the most amazing community of women. It’s genuinely changed my life to have these women in it. And creatively, it’s opened the door to collaborations and relationships I probably never would’ve found otherwise. The industry has been so fragmented and isolating, especially for mothers, caregivers or anyone who doesn’t fit the mold.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Stephen Colbert and Ezra Klein are currently keeping me sane. Between the humor, the nuance and the deep dives into culture and politics, they help me keep my head.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I’m currently on a Sarah J. Maas deep dive.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Keith Haring, Moebius, Van Gogh and Rodin. I love artists who are world-builders and go deep into the psyche.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

The most meaningful partnerships grow out of real connection, not just fishing. It’s about finding brands you’re genuinely a fan of, building rapport, or making a compelling case for why your voice aligns with what they’re doing. If it doesn’t feel authentic or fit with your value system, it’s not the right fit.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

It depends on the goal—are they after macro-level reach, or paying attention to the micro? In today’s world, there’s so much power in grassroots, collective conversations. Look for real alignment, not just numbers. Artists who truly care about your mission will shout loud—and their communities will listen. Collective microcosms can build momentum in ways that are deeply meaningful and long-lasting.

A mentor that helped you navigate the industry.

I’d love to note some of the women and mamas who’ve helped light the way: Mary Leay, Lisa Robinson, Nyeesha Williams, Gabi Kochlani—and both of my parents.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Rescuing animals or trying to save the planet.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.