Thiago Andrade of Ogilvy: When You Hit a Wall, Keep Going Until You Break Through

Thiago Andrade is a design director at Ogilvy N.Y., crafting work for brands like Nike, Under Armour, IBM, Coca-Cola, Budweiser, Heinz and Amazon, among others.

We spent two minutes with Thiago to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Thiago, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in the countryside of São Paulo and now I live in Brooklyn, N.Y.

How you first realized you were creative.

When my grades were coming in high for art classes and low in math.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Discovering Photoshop. Realizing I could digitally create whatever I imagined was a game-changer. My grandpa always said a good tool teaches you how to use it. And that stuck with me as I explored design and visual storytelling.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I’ve always been inspired by cinema—directors like Tarantino, Tim Burton, Christopher Nolan, Sofia Coppola and Scorsese shaped my creative lens. Recently, I’ve been hooked on HBO shows like White Lotus, Chernobyl and True Detective.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

One of my favorites is Philippe Coutinho ID—a project that blends storytelling and design.

A recent project you’re proud of.

IBM Fishy.AI—a campaign addressing the big question: Can I trust generative AI for my marketing assets? To prove you can with IBM, we turned the Vegas Sphere into a giant fishbowl, with fish dramatizing AI fails, like “Imagine a goldfish, not a gold fish.”

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Pedro Izique has been a huge inspiration for me since day one in the industry. His creativity and craft are unmatched.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Bruno Oppido is one of the most talented designers I’ve worked with, and he never stops creating beautiful, inspiring work.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Resilience. Being creative means constantly resetting, pushing forward, and staying as fresh as when you started—no matter how many times you hit a wall.

Your biggest weakness.

Overachieving. I tend to push myself to the limit, chase perfection and sometimes get too close to burnout.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Miguel Bemfica taught me more than just building a great portfolio—he taught me how to make career-defining decisions. When I considered my first job offer at a small agency, he told me, “Don’t get stuck in the loop of small agencies. Wait, grow your ideas and aim for a place with big names and experienced creatives.” That advice shaped my entire trajectory.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Probably architecture. I’ve always admired Brazilian modernists like Oscar Niemeyer, Franz Heep and Burle Marx. Their work is a masterclass in form and function.

