Spencer Strickland of Langrand on the Evolving Language of Health Brands

There's a shift in health toward engaging audiences at an individual level

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 24, 2025

Spencer Strickland | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Spencer is the VP of creative at Langrand, where he oversees brand storytelling, design and campaign strategy. Spencer started his career at the firm as an art director, ascending to his current post over the past decade. Earlier in his career, he worked as a freelance designer.

We spent two minutes with Spencer to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Spencer, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was raised in Memphis. These days I live in the Texas hill country with my wife and our four boys. There’s a lot of sky and a good amount of river adventures.

How you first got interested in healthcare advertising.

I didn’t set out to work in healthcare. But once I did, and saw what was really at stake—real lives, emotional weight, lasting consequences—it pulled me in. Working in health forces you to make the work count.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

A campaign for the Woman’s Hospital of Texas. It takes the so-called advice women receive about how to live their lives and kicks it to the curb. Shot with director Renee Mao, it was raw and necessary. It holds up after all these years.

A recent project you’re proud of.

“We Are All Passengers” for Neste, a global leader in renewables. The footage was shot in a single location, but adds up to so much more. The work carries the weight of what it means to move through the world—together.

Play

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

We’re finally seeing brands engaging with people at the individual level. The language is changing. And so is the storytelling.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

The Rocket Mortgage “Own the Dream” spot directed by Matthew Dillon Cohen. It’s fresh but reverent. A story about aspiration, made specific. It has a serious purpose—and offers proof that craft and conviction still matter.

Play

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

The Bear. It honors hard work, pressure and the weight of legacy—all things important to me.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Jack Davison. The way he captures people—cropped, shadowed, half in focus—feels more like memory than documentation.

Your favorite fictional character.

Atticus Finch. Not because he’s perfect, but because he tried to be good in a world that often wasn’t.

Someone worth following on social media.

I’m not on socials, but often track down W.S. Merwin to see what he’s up to. His work reminds me that attention is a form of care.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Story. I know how to frame it, when to hold it back, and when to let it land.

Your biggest weakness.

Impatience.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in healthcare advertising.

Teaching or coaching. Helping kids find the good in themselves. And maybe writing a few children’s books.

