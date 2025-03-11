Scott Keeney of Skee Sports on How the Sector Creates Lifetime Memories

Attending the 1991 World Series was one of his greatest thrills

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 11, 2025 12:00 am 3 min read Share:

Scott Keeney | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Scott, aka “DJ Skee,” is known for identifying fresh trends at the intersection of music, sports, entertainment and technology. Recognized for introducing the world to Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Post Malone via his TV and radio shows, Skee has toured the world with artists including Prince, Nipsey Hussle and Chris Cornell. Skee has been honored with accolades including a mayoral proclamation in his hometown of St. Paul, Minn., declaring May 26 “DJ Skee Day.”

Skee Sports clients include NFL, NBA, MLB and NCAA teams. Brand collaborations cover Topps, Herschel, Nike, Xbox, Google, Beats by Dre and AT&T.

Skee is also founder and CEO of TheRealest.com, which seeks to establish next-generation authentication standards for memorabilia.

We spent two minutes with Skee to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Skee, tell us …

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I was born in NYC but grew up in Minneapolis. I moved to L.A. as a teenager and have been here the majority of my life.

What is your earliest sports memory?

The 1991 World Series—going to one of the greatest matchups ever, and experiencing the magic of the Twins’ incredible worst-to-first season, with postseason heroics in Games 6 and 7. This made me fall in love with sports.

Who are your favorite sports team(s)?

Working in the industry, you root for partners, friends and clients above all. Obviously, I have a soft spot for my Minnesota and L.A. teams.

Favorite athlete(s).

I grew up idolizing Ken Griffey Jr., Satchel Paige, Kirby Puckett, Kevin Garnett, Michael Jordan and Randy Moss. Today, I’m amazed by so many athletes, as their skills are just so elite.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Film: Major League, Field Of Dreams, Moneyball and Happy Gilmore. My mom worked security on The Mighty Ducks and Little Big League, so those are always close to my heart. I vividly remember being alongside her on those sets.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

News shows: I love the production Fox Sports does for NFL Sunday pregames. PTI on ESPN is top notch. Baseball Tonight and Inside the NBA are iconic. .

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

FIFA (or EA FC). Growing up, I loved Ken Griffey Jr.’s N64 series, NBA Live and 2K (OGs) and Madden.

What is a recent project you ‘re proud of?

Definitely “The Realest,” where we set a new standard for trust and integrity in sports memorabilia while expanding the audience. Working events from the Super Bowl to upstart leagues like Unrivaled is a dream come true.

Someone else ‘s work that you admired recently.

I loved Unrivaled’s marketing, social and branding.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Create lifetime memories while bringing communities and families together.

What you ‘d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

Music.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.