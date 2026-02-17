Plot Execs Discuss Their Multi-Disciplinary Approach

Muse catches up with Rahul Madan, Maxim Vlassenko and Eric Richards

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 17, 2026 7:00 am

Rahul, Maxim and Eric | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Rahul is a founding partner and creative producer, Maxim is an executive producer and Eric is a CD and photographer at Plot, a leading production studio in Toronto.

We spent two minutes with Maxim, Eric and Rahul to learn more about their backgrounds, their creative inspirations and recent work they’ve admired.

Maxim, Eric and Rahul, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Rahul: I grew up in Scarborough and these days I’m living in Toronto’s west end with my girlfriend.

Maxim: I grew up in Kazakhstan (yes, I’ve heard every Borat joke you can imagine) and moved to Toronto with my family in 2000. I currently reside in the city with my partner, daughter and incredibly needy bichon poodle, Salami.

Eric: I grew up in Toronto and still live here.

How you first realized you were creative.

Rahul: I grew up playing drums in a band and skateboarding every chance I had. Skate culture stuck with me, especially the brands and what they represented. It became about identity and storytelling, which carried into fashion and shaped the way my taste and instincts developed. Whether I was on the football field or in the classroom, I was always tuned into the details that helped shape the way things came together.

Maxim: I was drawn to basketball at an early age and was impressed with unique moves, no-look passes and players’ quick decision making when it comes to creatively approaching the game. This set me off to find the parallels between sport and art, ultimately propelling me toward film school.

Eric: As a kid, I’d take apart my bike or my computer to see if I could put them back together. With cartoons, anime, music videos and movies, I wanted to know how they were made.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Rahul: Playing football at Western University was a big turning point. It gave me things like discipline, work ethic and accountability, But more importantly, it’s where I met my business partner, Eric, setting the stage for what I do now.

Maxim: During my first year at film school, I got the opportunity to travel to the Philippines to work on a short documentary project, The Sugar Bowl, to do location sound recording. That experience opened my eyes to what this industry could offer.

Eric: I remember watching How to Make It in America and thought to myself: “That’s something I could actually do.”

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Rahul: Music is my number one inspiration. Nothing shifts my mood faster, so I always curate the first song of the day to set the tone.

Maxim: I grew up studying Italian Renaissance art and architecture and often draw inspiration from this. I also grew up watching a ton of Anthony Bourdain and loved his approach to life and art. More recently, as a big sports fan, the storytelling in Netflix’s Untold is fantastic.

Eric: Anime was a huge part of my life growing up. It still fuels my imagination and keeps me feeling young. Recently, I’ve been into horror films. Their stories are so inventive, but it’s the craft that really gets me.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Rahul: I produced an album campaign for Toronto artist j ember called Full Size Render. It was made with love and care and friends.

Maxim: Four years ago I directed a documentary about NBA all-star Fred VanVleet. Growing up playing basketball, and being on the roller coaster of the Toronto Raptors championship ride, was a dream come true.

Eric: An early music video I directed for Mario Puglia called “Eucalipto.”

A recent project you’re proud of.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Rahul: Directing duo Rubberband. I share a similar sensibility and I really love some of the decisions they make in their storytelling.

Maxim: Thomas Cervenca’s work. He is an incredible Austrian director and his Always Ketchup piece really opened my eyes.

Eric: I recently saw this Dior spot directed by Java Jacobs and thought it was great. It was fun, super relatable, well written and shot beautifully.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Rahul: Listening to hear what’s really being said (and not said), and pulling meaning from it.

Maxim: I often lean on my multi-disciplinary approach as a creative person. Having a rounded skillset allows me to make quick decisions and problem solve on the go while still being able to collaborate with key creatives on our shoots.

Eric: Being a multidisciplinarian. Having a mix of experiences helps me bring a more well-rounded perspective to every project I take on.

Your biggest weakness.

Rahul: Slowing down the pace and taking a breath. It always surprises me how much my productivity improves after I take some time away.

Maxim: I often get excited and jump deep into thinking how we can get a space lit or what we can do to bring a camera move to life. My two business partners sometimes need to snap me out of going down a deep technical rabbit hole.

Eric: My biggest weakness used to be delegation. Over time, I’ve learned that the best work comes from trusting the team and giving people space to bring their own strengths to the table.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Rahul: My dad. His hard working mentality, positivity, and openness as a sounding board from a small business perspective has remained invaluable.

Maxim: Misha Petrenko, a close friend and incredible cinematographer who has taught me an endless amount. More importantly, I was always impressed with his balance of family life and career aspirations.