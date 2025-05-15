Oriel Davis-Lyons of Mother N.Y. on Sticking to Your Principles

Plus: His 'Dear Alice' spot for Chobani and Streeteasy's 'Never Become A Former New Yorker'

Once upon a time, Oriel Davis-Lyons was a chef. But, after tiring of the long hours and intense pressure, he pursued a career in advertising. Tenures in New Zealand at Special Group and Colenso BBDO preceded a move to the U.S., where he spent time at Droga5 and Spotify before joining the Mother family as CCO of its New York office.

Oriel is also the founder of Corpleisure, a work-from-home-wear brand and ONE School, a free online portfolio program for aspiring Black creatives.

We spent two minutes with Oriel to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up just outside London. Then, I moved to New Zealand for 10 years. My family and I then moved to New York, and we’ve been here ever since.

How you first realized you were creative.

Growing up in England in the ’90s, there were loads of creative outlets. Eventually, I started writing about music, and people told me I was good at it.

A person you idolized creatively early on.

Jimi Hendrix

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I dropped out of every school or college I ever attended. That changed a few things about my life, I guess.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Outkast revealed a way to be Black and creative I hadn’t seen before.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I’m reading Life and Death on a New York Dance Floor, which is about the post-disco scene in the early ’80s. Mostly because I love anything about the history of music. But really it’s a study of how creative communities flourish and the conditions that make that happen.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

A few years ago, my partner Gustavo Dorietto and I wrote a spot for Chobani that depicted a solarpunk vision of the future. We spent weeks building out the world, speaking to futurists and scientists and even working with legendary Studio Ghibli composer Joe Hisaishi to score it. Today, the spot has taken on a life of its own and is considered one of the best depictions of the solarpunk aesthetics captured in film. Work that becomes more than an ad is always the goal.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Mother N.Y.’s most recent campaign with Streeteasy—“Never Become a Former New Yorker”—is an excellent example of what happens when your clients are true partners and fully embrace what makes their brand unique.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Howard Gossage. Learning about his life and work made me realize it’s not just what you make—it’s how you do it. Also, sticking to your principles has a more lasting impact than chasing the money.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I have always admired the work of my friends at Colenso BBDO. A great Kiwi agency that punches above its weight.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Decisiveness … no, wait. Confidence! No, that’s stupid. I’ll go with the ability to simplify nuanced and complex problems into succinct and short creative solutions without using unnecessary, gratuitous or superfluous words, vocabulary or language or overthinking it. Maybe?

Your biggest weakness.

I have too many hobbies.

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

In 2020, I started ONE School alongside Bob Isherwood and The One Club For Creativity. It’s the first online portfolio school for aspiring Black creatives. Over 250 students have graduated, and they now have careers in the industry’s top creative departments.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

All the hobbies I wish I had more time for.

