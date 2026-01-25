Nicky Battle of Supreme on Increased Investment in Community Engagement

Driving creative innovation through collaboration

by Shahnaz Mahmud January 25, 2026

Nicky Battle | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Nicky is currently president of Supreme Communications. She was previously managing director and healthcare industry lead at Ketchum. Nicky has over 20 years of experience, working with top global brands. Earlier stints include Omnicom’s CDM, IPG’s MRM//McCann and ThinkTank Digital.

We spent two minutes with Nicky to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Nicky, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born in Edenton, N.C., just outside the Outer Banks, where my family loves to vacation. Now, I’m a Jersey Girl. Deer and squirrels overtake the daily scenery, and I love it.

How you first get interested in health.

I got started in the industry leading social listening for Sunovion. I became obsessed with the recurring themes of what drives (or deters) a person’s treatment journey.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

For diseases such as hemophilia and lymphoma, the close-knit and collaborative patient communities fast-forward the ability to drive awareness and action.

A recent project you’re proud of.

I have led teams behind public health campaigns addressing Covid, RSV, HIV prevention and treatment, smoking cessation and the glaring gaps in cancer care for women.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

The increased investment of time and funds in community engagement. We’re leapfrogging over performative commitment statements, straight to business impact on the local level.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

Although GLP1s are experiencing some advertising shifts, I appreciate the increasing candor of the ads.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

TV: HBO’s Watchmen, based on a graphic novel. It’s a limited series that tells a riveting alternate history of the U.S. Must have been a dream come true for the writers—to rewrite history.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Kendrick Lamar. I am jealous of his depth of genius.

Your favorite fictional character.

Pip from Great Expectations. He is my favorite rags-to-riches character of all time. And I love to predict which stage-moms are Miss Havishams in the making.

Someone worth following on social media.

Not technically social media but worth following: Scott Galloway podcasts. From markets to marketing to tech, his content is timely and he always provides an interesting take.

