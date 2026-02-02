Nathan Duvall of SyncIt on Brands and Artists Collaborating 'Beyond the Money'

Don't just focus on the follower count

by Shahnaz Mahmud February 2, 2026

Nathan Duvall | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Nathan is a British songwriter, music producer, vocalist, DJ and tech entrepreneur. As a solo artist, he is known as “Duvall” and is one-third of the production trio Disciples. Nathan is a VMA winner and a double Brit Award nominee. His electronic music releases have come through FFRR, Armada and more, and his mainstream hit collaborations include linkups with Calvin Harris, Craig David and Little Mix. His startup, SyncIt, is a platform dedicated to helping artists license their music to advertising, TV, film and gaming.

We spent two minutes with Nathan to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Nathan, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in South London (Lewisham and Croydon). I live in Kent now and I am gradually making a move to Dubai.

Your earliest musical memory.

Constantly running around the corner in-between on-air commercials to snap up songs for Choice FM. That was the first Black radio station in England, which my dad helped create.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

Disciples. It’s not so much about the music. It’s the vibe in the studio that sends me to another planet. We all bring different influences and techniques. I learn something new every day with those guys.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

“On My Mind.” It was our hit after “How Deep Is Your Love” with Calvin Harris. It took 14 versions to get it over the line. We even had Ed Sheeran write a version, which we didn’t end up taking.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

Currently working on a Disciples album. It’s the most inventive electronic music I’ve had the pleasure of being a part of.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

All the AI tools to help creators think differently and create more music at speed.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

Pharrell Williams. The way he transitions through genres for the last 30 years is phenomenal.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Podcast: My First Million by Sam Parr and Shaan Puri. It’s innovation-focused and they make me feel like anything is possible.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Jean-Michel Basquiat. He was a cultural disruptor with an independent spirit. He did his thing and didn’t care what people thought. A lot of us struggle with the need for approval. I admire him for living his true self.

Your favorite fictional character.

Tony Stark: Confident, creative, technical and resilient with a legacy mindset.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

Look for a collaboration beyond the money. Most brands shoot for a long-standing relationship with the artist. Bring ideas to the table and help them think outside of traditional marketing.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

Understand that artists think deeply about their audience. So the relationship and the idea needs to feel true to that. Choose artists based on compatibility with the brand, not just the follower count.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Shaurav D’Silva. He’s been there from the beginning. He came to my first-ever gig at the world-famous U.K. nightclub Ministry of Sound over 20 years ago. And he came to my last gig in Ibiza a few months ago. He’s a true champion of mine without expecting anything in return.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Teach. It’s the only thing I’ve found as rewarding as making music.

