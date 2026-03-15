Mindy Goldberg of Epoch Films on Understanding the Mechanics of a Project Before it is Complete

She's done some A-list acting, too

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 15, 2026 7:00 am Share:

Mindy Goldberg | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Mindy founded Epoch in 1989 as a platform for emerging filmmakers to build creative autonomy while accessing the commercial marketplace. Over the last 35 years, she’s helped launch the careers of directors including Martin de Thurah and Phil Morrison, and expanded Epoch into long-form films such as Junebug and Daughters.

We spent two minutes with Mindy to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Mindy, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Queens, N.Y. Now, I live in Manhattan, in the West Village, where I’ve been for over 30 years.

How you first realized you were creative.

Creativity comes in all stripes. I’m not a fine artist, I am a maker and have always approached possibilities with optimism, originality and a willingness to think outside the conventions. That makes me feel creative.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

During my sophomore year in college, I experienced my first love. He was from Düsseldorf. We did a lot of traveling together. Morocco, Turkey, Egypt. Experiencing different cultures, traveling with spontaneity and being with my first love was the epitome of freedom and discovery. I think it was essential to my being.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

My two grown children are in creative fields; watching them make work inspires me. I’m happy they’re having life adventures and trying to make their way in the arts. I recently watched the five-part Martin Scorsese documentary, which I found quite moving. It is an incredibly honest reflection on a life full of ups and downs, and a life full of creative integrity. He’s an inspiration. I produced a PSA with Scorsese in 1989, the year Epoch opened. Following the commercial failure of The Last Temptation of Christ, I got a call from his agent at CAA: Could I find Marty a commercial project? We got him a “Say No to Drugs” campaign by the Ad Council. Basically, they were saying if you were on drugs, you’d have unwanted sex. Marty directed the ads, got paid well but was completely baffled by the creative message. Obviously, a legendary filmmaker, but also adorable and funny.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Producing Junebug, directed by Phil Morrison. It was my first film and a completely new experience. We knew nothing about making movies, and that emboldened us. We had fun, made a great movie, went to the Oscars, and learned so much. Also, acting in Alma Har’el’s Lady in the Lake series was a phenomenal experience. Alma cast me to play Natalie Portman’s Polish mom. I really went for it, got into the character. Acting is hard. Actors aren’t just born under lucky stars, they are highly skilled.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Martin DeThurah recently directed two commercials for a U.K. brand. The ads aren’t out yet, but I just saw rough cuts. I can’t remember seeing a story and characters rendered with such vulnerable humanity. Not in a manipulative way, but with honesty.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I just saw Sorry, Baby, the movie by Eva Victor. She wrote, directed and acted in it. I was moved by her singular voice and the original way she rendered a familiar story.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Understanding the parts of something before it’s complete. I can identify the voice that will bring a project to life and support that voice.

Your biggest weakness.

I have a hard time showing vulnerability. To reach meaningful depths—in art or relationships—you’ve got to be vulnerable. So, I prefer to be the person behind the curtain, less vulnerable. For a loud, social person, I’m very shy.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

I wish I had had a mentor in business, both for the commercial and film industries. I wouldn’t have blown so much dough and might have had a clearer path for my personal career. My creative mentors were the directors I grew up with. Two important ones were Jeff Preiss and Paula Greif. Jeff taught me about cinema—he is a film scholar. Paula inspired me with her artfulness, taste, wisdom, intellect and independence.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Working for Zoran Mamdani, trying to bring about some meaningful changes. I love N.Y.!

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.