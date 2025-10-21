Michelle McComas of the Chicago Bulls on Supercharging the Fan Experience

Plus: Celebrating hometown hero Derrick Rose

by Amy Corr October 21, 2025 8:30 am

Michelle McComas | Photo Illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Michelle McComas is executive director, entertainment and events, for the Chicago Bulls. Her crew creates game-night experience for both the Bulls and its G-League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls. Their remit covers entertainment programming, content production and fan engagement. She also oversees the cast of over 150 performers in Bulls Entertainment, including Benny the Bull, Luvabulls, Incredibulls, Bulls DJs, 312 Crew and Bucket Boys.

We spent two minutes with Michelle to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Michelle, tell us…

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I was born and raised in Chicago, so I’ve been a Bulls fan my entire life. I went to college in NYC, which is how I started working in sports at Madison Square Garden with the New York Liberty in 1998 and the Knicks in 2000. I was fortunate to come back home in 2013 to lead entertainment and events for my beloved Chicago Bulls.

What is your earliest sports memory?

Going to Bulls games in the early ’90s at the old Chicago Stadium, as well as how glamorous the United Center was when it opened in 1994—and it still is! My best friend and I painted Bulls logos on our faces when we went to the 1996 Championship Rally in Grant Park. From a young age, I felt the power of sports and that it can have a long-lasting impact on people. I feel grateful that in my job, I get to create memorable experiences for fans.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

I’m so proud of the growth of the WNBA and women’s sports in general. I will always root for the New York Liberty and Chicago Sky.

Favorite athlete(s).

Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Becky Hammon and Simone Biles.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Love & Basketball or The Mighty Ducks.

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

30 for 30.

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

Just Dance.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

Derrick Rose Night and our entire organization’s collective efforts to celebrate a hometown hero and Chicago icon.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

Beyonce Bowl—the NFL’s Christmas Day halftime show in 2024, produced by Jesse Collins Entertainment and directed by Alex Rudzinski.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Bring people together, inspire and exhilarate.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

I’d be a live awards show producer or a yoga instructor.

