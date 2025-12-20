Meritxell Ruiz of McKinney: Harnessing the Power of Creativity to Help Save Lives

Magic happens when the idea, craft and team align

by Shahnaz Mahmud December 20, 2025

Meritxell Ruiz | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Meri is an ACD at McKinney.

We spent two minutes with Meri to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Meri, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

My grandparents were Andalusian and I was born in Catalunya (between France and Spain). We spoke both Catalan and Spanish at the dinner table. When I grew up I moved to San Francisco, New York and then Madrid. I travelled the world for the last year and I just moved back to the U.S.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

The “Betis Pregnancy Test” was one of my favorites projects. Not only because I got to write humor, but because I did it with the best boss I ever had: Adrian Rios. It was real, it was fun and it connected with the fans and we made news.

A recent project you’re proud of.

“Friedreich and I” was a special project Cristina and Triana worked very hard on and that I got to see come to life in the best way possible. When the idea is there, the craft is there and the team is there—and the furry friend is there—magic happens.

Play

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

AI is trying to use data to identify how patients are going to get sick before the onset of illness. I have also seen how much health is evolving creatively these last few years. There is undeniable power in creativity to push ideas that literally save lives.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

I loved Maddy Kramer’s “Groceryhead” campaign; María Carrillo’s “Hidden Kegel”; Winona Wee’s “Sign Language Covers”; and Daniela Varela’s “The Wave.”

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Book: The Three Lives of Cate Kay. Film: La Casa en Flames. Podcast: DTMF from Bad Bunny

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Bad Gyal

Someone worth following on social media.

Drew Afualo

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

Activism

Your biggest weakness.

It is extremely hard for me to not speak up when I feel someone is being disrespectful, racist, homophobic or any kind of xxxxphobic. There is no space for that when I’m around. I had to learn how to be diplomatic in the professional sphere. But as Amy Kunrojpanya once told me, “You are not being unauthentic, you are just reading the room.”

Something people would find surprising about you.

I have a note on my phone called Delulu Syndrome where I write all my accomplishments and wins so when the Impostor Syndrome surfaces I tackle it right away. I also have a whole keynote speaker presentation about it if you and your girlfriends don’t know what to do this weekend.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in health.

Professional surfer.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.