Marlon von Franquemont of Fitzroy on Turning Obstacles Into Gateways

Maintaining a sense of curiosity and playfulness

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 17, 2025

Marlon von Franquemont of Fitzroy | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

With 20 years of experience, Marlon is currently creative director at Fitzroy. His work spans local and global markets, including collaborations with brands like Hyundai, Nikon, Mercedes-Benz and the Anne Frank House. He has led teams at agencies across Europe including Jung von Matt, DDB, Innocean and 180. He is also a dedicated educator, teaching at the Miami Ad School and the Willem de Kooning Academy.

We spent two minutes with Marlon to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Where you grew up and where do you live now?

I grew up in a town near Amsterdam called Almere. Now, I live in Amsterdam, near Almere.

How you first realized you were creative.

When I was in elementary school, classmates would come over to trade their lunch for my Airwolf drawings.

A person you idolized creatively early on.

Chuck Anderson (No Pattern)

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Featuring in a Dutch TV show when I was in high school. It was all about philosophy, handled by kids, and called Ik Dacht Bij Mezelf (I Thought to Myself.) We explored life questions and the nature of reality. It left an everlasting impression, and philosophy became a driving force behind my creative thinking.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Artist Hideo Kojima, creator of Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding.

A book, movie, tv show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Recently, we received a children’s book as a gift called The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein. It struck a deep chord when I read it for my kids.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

ANWB Private Lease’s “Racing Offers.” How often can you play video games around the clock, during office hours and at home, while leaving everyone super excited and supportive? That’s rare. We generated record-breaking impact in the Dutch market. As a result, the idea is here to stay and is turning into an annual event. Most importantly, we have a satisfied audience and client.

A recent project you’re proud of.

“Tremors vs Tremors.” During the “Printed by Parkinson’s” project, we discovered something fascinating: the tremors caused by dying brain cells create waves, and those waves can actually be turned into sound. Then we learned that listening to music can help reduce Parkinson’s symptoms. This sparked an idea and opened the door to research that could make a real difference.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

“Opt Outside.” This was wild back then and is still one of the better ideas out there. Inspiring and exemplary work, even to this day.

Someone else’s work you admire lately.

Coors’ “Lights Out.” A wonderful display of how to become part of the dialogue.

Your main strength as a creative person.

The ability to approach problems with curiosity and playfulness. I believe that the moment you choose to engage with a challenge in an open and exploratory way, you transform it from an obstacle into a gateway to endless possibilities. This mindset not only fosters innovative solutions but also brings a positive energy to the creative process.

Your biggest weakness.

Secrets of Great British Castles on Netflix.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Peter Ampe, CCO of AKQA Brussels. Gabriel Mattar, CCO at Innocean Europe. Ricardo Wolff, ECD of Innocean Berlin.

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

I teach at various institutes and support young creatives both at work and in my free time, offering them real opportunities.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Teaching and creating music with an orchestra.

