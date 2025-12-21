Louis Posen of Hopeless Records on Turning a 'Bedroom Label' Into an Indie Powerhouse

by Shahnaz Mahmud December 21, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Louis Posen | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Louis is the founder of Hopeless Records. A 30-year veteran of the industry, he has turned a bedroom label into one of the most successful companies in independent music. It is home to a diverse roster of artists, including Avenged Sevenfold, All Time Low, Sum 41 and the Wonder Years.

The indie op touts over 400 releases, with several gold and platinum certifications to its credit. Posen currently serves on the board of several prominent industry organizations, including Merlin and A2IM. He has also been named one of Billboard’s Indie Power Players for five years running.

Posen, who is blind, has had his inspirational story told in Businessweek, the Los Angeles Times, Alternative Press and Billboard.

We spent two minutes with Louis to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Louis, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in the Beverly Glen neighborhood of Los Angeles. I now live in the San Fernando Valley with my wife and dog, and I miss our daughter, who just went away to college.

Your earliest musical memory.

I can remember listening to Elvis and Simon and Garfunkel on 8-track in my parents’ car in the early-70s. Then Kiss and Van Halen in my brother’s room in the late-70s. And finally, going to my first punk show in 1982 to see X at the Reseda Country Club.

Your favorite bands/musicians today.

The hub of my music wheel is still the Beatles, and the spokes go off into several punk bands, including the Ramones, The Clash, Social Distortion, and Operation Ivy. As far as newer bands, I love Hopeless Records’ own TX2 and Scene Queen. I also still enjoy Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Pantera, and I listen to a lot of ’80s new wave, blues and jazz.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

I’m thankful that I get to help develop artists’ careers in such a profound way. I remember working on the first Hopeless Records release, a 7-inch disc by Guttermouth, and how exciting it was to learn the process, from designing and printing album jackets and vinyl manufacturing to sales and marketing. It has been rewarding to see band like Avenged Sevenfold, All Time Low and Neck Deep grow.

A recent project you’re proud of.

It’s especially rewarding when the artist has a message that goes beyond music. Noahfinnce, TX2 and Destroy Boys are examples of that. These are artists who have something to say, hopefully helping to make the world a better place.

One thing about how the music world is evolving that you’re excited about.

Artists are taking chances and not just following what has been successful in the past. Punk and alternative music thrive on being different.

Someone else’s work, in music or beyond, that you admired lately.

During a recent trip to Las Vegas, I had the chance to see the Eagles at the Sphere and explore Meow Wolf, two unforgettable experiences that blend music and art in immersive ways. I also visited Sushi by Scratch and enjoyed their 17-course omakase, an unforgettable gastronomic experience.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Podcasts: The One You Feed, 99% Invisible and Dan Carlin’s Hardcore History.

An artist you admire outside the world of music.

Akira Kurosawa

Your favorite fictional character.

Winnie-the-Pooh. He reminds me of my wife.

How musicians should approach working with brands.

Musicians should align with brands that share their values, aesthetic and message. That relationship should be authentic and feel right.

How brands should approach working with musicians.

Same as above.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

The late Tom Richmond, a cinematographer. He taught me so much, including the delicate balance between art and commerce. He introduced me to so many amazing punk bands and influential people. He believed in me throughout my pursuits as a blind director, a blind record label owner and as a person contributing to the world.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the music business.

Mediator, sommelier or serving yogurt.

