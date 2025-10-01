Lex Halaby of Portal A on Defending Great Ideas and Keeping the Bar High

Plus: His work for Pokemon Go Fest and Roblox

by Amy Corr October 1, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Lex Halaby | Illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Lex Halaby is head of creative at Portal A, where he leads the company’s team of directors and writers. He’s spearheaded campaigns for brands including Google, Target, Lego, General Motors, YouTube and Lenovo in the social content space.

We spent two minutes with Lex to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Lex, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Berkeley, Calif., and now live in Los Angeles.

How you first realized you were creative.

My grandfather was a tinkerer and he taught me to use the family camcorder. Soon after, I was rallying neighborhood friends to make films inspired by The Goonies and Indiana Jones.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I’m Palestinian-American, and in college I traveled to Palestine. The people I met in the West Bank and Gaza deeply reshaped my understanding of myself and my family’s refugee story.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I get inspired by nature, immersive art and architecture. Some recent highlights include Walter De Maria’s “Lightning Field” and the Tippet Rise Art Center.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

In 2021, Portal A made an interactive, choose-your-adventure YouTube series for Pokemon Go Fest featuring The Try Guys. It was wildly absurd in the best way possible.

A recent project you’re proud of.

We just launched a YouTube Roblox Museum. It celebrates 1 trillion Roblox views and features interactive game relics from creators around the world.

Play

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

The early works of French director Michel Gondry.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

The work of the Brooklyn art collective MSCHF.

Your main strength as a creative person.

As much as I’d love to say it’s my ideas, I think that’s actually the easier part of the creative process. My real strength is defending great ideas and keeping the bar high throughout the project.

Your biggest weakness.

I’ve learned that perfection can slow progress, especially in fast-paced creative work. I’ve gotten better at identifying when something is strong enough to move forward and trusting the process of collaboration and iteration.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Coming from a directing background, I had a lot to learn when I stepped into my role at Portal A. Kai Hasson, our ECD and co-founder, helped me navigate this career evolution.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I’d probably be a landscape architect. The more time I spend with plants, the happier I am.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.