Leisa Wall of FCB N.Z.: Your Gut Is Your True Creative Brain

Taking inspiration from all aspects of life

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 8, 2025 7:00 am Share:

Leisa Wall | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Leisa is currently CCO at FCB New Zealand. During her 21 years in adland, Leisa has worked on campaigns that run the gamut, ranging from brand work for American Express to Family Violence in N.Z. She’s trained Pukekos to paint and men to check their balls for testicular cancer. Leisa has worked for agencies such as Ogilvy, Lowe, Saatchi & Saatchi and FCB; she’s served at the latter for the past decade.

We spent two minutes with Leisa to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Leisa, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Bucklands Beach in Auckland. Now, I live a whopping 14 kilometers away in Arch Hill, Auckland, nowhere near a beach but a glorious 4-minute drive to work.

How you first realized you were creative.

When I was 5 years old I decided to add an “e” to my name as apparently I thought it looked better.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I lit the school lost property bin on fire. Not sure why, but the drama it caused was pretty impactful. I decided then to keep real drama out of my life and channel it into a job like advertising.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

I gobble up as much life as I can outside my boring routines. I go to weird movies, ride the bus, see comedy shows and screw my face up at some art. I just went to the Vivianne Westwood jewelry exhibition. It was mind blowing!

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Go Balls Out”

A recent project you’re proud of.

“Awkboards” for Green Cross Health. The category of pharmacy marketing doesn’t set the world on fire. So this was a big departure for them and now they’ve caught the bug for great, brave work.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

“Dumb Ways to Die.” It inspired me back then and still does now.

Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Spotify’s “Spreadbeats.” The moment I saw this I was super jealous. Work like this pushes us all.

Your main strength as a creative person.

My gut—it never lets me down, it’s your true creative brain. I’m always trying to stay in touch with how an insight, an idea, a comment or even a conversation makes me feel, not think.

Your biggest weakness.

Time management. I get lost in an idea or conversation and then realize I’ve blown through other meetings. This is a public apology to all those I’ve left waiting in meeting rooms—including right now.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Susan Credle. She showed me how to go from being a part of a team to being a creative leader. It’s a tough transition at first. But her style and generosity is a masterclass on how to be tough on ideas but kind to people. The impact she made with the FCB network is a testament to the amazing human she is.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I’d be running my own funeral home, bringing all my advertising skills to your last activation.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.