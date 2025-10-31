Lauren Scrima of New York City FC on How Sports Shape People's Identities

She admires athletes who make an impact beyond the field of play

by Shahnaz Mahmud October 31, 2025 12:00 am

Lauren Scrima | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Lauren is currently in her third season as VP and head of marketing at NYCFC, where she oversees content, media, events and retail for the club. Prior to that, she led marketing at a health tech startup. She started in the beverage industry, holding posts at AB InBev and Keurig Dr Pepper.

We spent two minutes with Lauren to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Lauren, tell us…

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up just north of Boston. I moved to NYC at 17 to go to college and spent most of my adult life there. Now I live in Westchester.

What is your earliest sports memory?

My dad has always been a huge Red Sox and Pats fan. I remember being at my nana’s house (his mom) and the Sox were always playing on a tiny, ancient TV in the kitchen. He’d be glued to it. The first time he took me to a Sox game felt very special.

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

Same as my dad! I’ve also loved watching the rise of the Golden State Warriors and the N.Y. Liberty.

Your favorite athlete(s).

Serena Williams comes to mind as such an important icon for women and girls.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Ted Lasso

What is your favorite sports podcast or news show?

I don’t watch or listen to any regularly but my husband loves Inside the NBA with Shaq and Chuck. It sucks you in.

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

New York City FC just celebrated its 10th anniversary. We pulled out all the stops including hosting a massive fan event, flying in alumni, launching a new campaign and rolling out a loyalty program. It felt like we did the moment justice. We had our biggest Home Opener in years and saw 3.5x engagement vs. the prior year.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

I can’t stop thinking about the amazing billboard Skyscanner bought to troll the Dallas Mavericks when they were playing against the Lakers in the 2024 NBA finals.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Having worked on a lot of CPG brands, it wasn’t until I worked in sports that I understood how sports connect with people on an entirely different level. They carry so much meaning and become part of people’s identities.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

Something to further women’s equality.

