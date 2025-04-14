Lauren Kushner of Kettle on Empathy as a Management Skill

And working on The Trevor Project

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 14, 2025

Lauren Kushner | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Lauren is the CEO of Kettle, where she focuses on business growth, strategy and operations. Since joining the company in 2011, she has led relationships with clients like Apple, T-Mobile and Nike.

We spent two minutes with Lauren to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Lauren, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in the Jersey suburbs, went to college in D.C. and then moved to New York City, where I’ve spent the last 20 years. I lived in Greenwich Village for most of that time, and now Chelsea.

How you first realized you were creative.

I was halfway through my first semester of advanced accounting on my way to becoming a CPA when I realized that a life of debits and credits was not for me. As a kid, I was always interested in the ads I saw on TV and in magazines. So, I decided to pursue a marketing degree instead. Taking a consumer behavior class junior year opened my eyes to the different creative muscles that can be used in business.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I replied to a Craigslist ad for what would become my first agency job. I got a callback which led to an in-person interview and to this day, I believe my response to the question “What’s your favorite movie right now?” is what got me the job. (The film was Match Point.) Three out of the five coworkers I met in year one would become the cofounders and leadership team at Kettle.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Beyoncé. She’s a boss. She’s a mom. She takes risks creatively and isn’t afraid to evolve and reinvent herself.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring.

I listen to a lot of interview podcasts. I love hearing different perspectives and about other people’s life and business experiences. Some of my favorites include Pivot, How I Built This and Business Wars.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

The Trevor Project was a special one to be a part of. We reimagined their brand and digital ecosystem supporting a powerful mission of helping LGBTQ young people in crisis.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Our recent launch with e.l.f. We set out to create a new corporate website that conveyed exactly who they are as a brand. Every aspect of the site, from the experience to the storytelling to the tech, matched the unique spirit, culture and ambition that is e.l.f.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Growing up, I loved the “Got Milk?” campaign. Those milk mustaches! I used to buy magazines just to see if I could find a new ad. I would tear them out and collect them. One of my favorites featured Rachel and Phoebe from Friends.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Being empathetic. This makes me a better creative leader and allows me to foster a culture of inclusivity, collaboration and team pride. It also creates strong client partnerships and great work we can be proud of together.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

I am so lucky to have met Kettle’s founder, Olivier Peyre, early on in my career. Olivier has taught me almost everything I know about professional leadership and creativity. One of the things I’ve always admired about him is the high bar that he instills across all things Kettle. It’s not just the creative output, although that is incredibly important. It’s his approach to crafting a positive, rewarding and fun experience for each team member.

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

Kettle is a people-centric company that enables individual growth and group happiness, which in turn produces stronger work results. I try to be a very present leader making myself available for chats or anything that will help someone in their day-to-day work or their long-term career.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I would either be an unhappy accountant or searching for another Craigslist ad to help me figure out my next move.

