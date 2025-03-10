Laurel Burton of Instrument on How Listening and Observing Drives Better Results

'The formula doesn't matter. The fire does'

Laurel is CEO of design and technology company Instrument.

We spent two minutes with Laurel to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Laurel, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now?

Similar to Dolly Parton’s quilt of many colors, it’s been a collection of experiences growing up across a dozen cities in California, Alaska and Oregon. I now call Portland, Ore., home.

How you first realized you were creative?

I was a voracious writer as a child. I never labeled it creative. I just had these movie-like stories that played in my head, and I had to get them out. Poems, journals, zines. It was impossible for me to not imagine a different world than the one I was in.

A person you idolized creatively early on?

I remember watching Sid and Nancy and Immortal Beloved and falling deeply in love with Gary Oldman. He single-handedly sparked a lifelong love of punk and heartbreak with those two roles. He didn’t just play a part, he told a story that brought me to tears and changed me.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life?

My inner teenage anarchist didn’t love high school. It was a real struggle to find inspiration. But one semester, I took a debate class, and before I knew it, I was front and center, finding a place for my storytelling and building allegiance for my ideas. Something changed in how I saw the world and how I potentially could fit in.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire?

Taylor Swift. Her stories echo and vibrate. She’s built an empire by creating worlds we all want to be part of. I’ll never forget when she lost to Billie Eilish for the Album of the Year and simply said, “It just means I have to make a better album.” And she did.

A book, movie, TV show or podcast you recently found inspiring?

Podcast: The Telepathy Tapes. A fascinating study of perception and bias, and how people who are different get challenged. TV: Beyoncé Bowl on Netflix. Her artistry and discipline are generation-defining, and I may have teared up watching it.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

About five years ago, we launched about.instagram.com. It was a huge global undertaking. Social media is polarizing. But seeing videos of young teens saying IG gave them a place to belong hit close to home.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Our work with Oura to launch their new site. Driving wearables adoption is challenging. But the team enhanced every aspect, transforming how a product fits into a person’s life.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Lemonade by Beyoncé. Art, marketing and music merged to inspire creators to go off-script. Do you have a hard client call? Watch “Formation” and you’ll feel better:

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

OpenAI’s Sora. It’s challenging our industry, pushing what’s possible and elevating co-creation. If you haven’t checked out “12 Days of OpenAI,” here’s your chance.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Listening and observing. Surrounding myself with inspired and intelligent people and making space for them to excel fuels my ability to drive better outputs.

Your biggest weakness.

Speed. They say measure twice, cut once—and sometimes I think, “Who needs to measure?” I hate bureaucracy and red tape, but sometimes I cut the board too short.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Justin Lewis—one of the founders of Instrument. He had the wild idea to start the company 19 years ago and an even wilder idea to hire me 11 years ago. He was tough. While there have been tears, they’ve been balanced by some of the most profound personal growth and unwavering support I’ve ever experienced. It’s also given me the opportunity to step into the role of CEO, which I’m both humbled and excited to embrace.

How you’re paying it forward with the next generation of creatives.

We have to be present—in high schools, in colleges, anywhere someone is searching for where they belong. I stand on every stage and say loudly, “I don’t have a college degree. I’m living proof that ambition outshines credentials.” I tell our recruiters to look past the CV, because the formula doesn’t matter—the fire does.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I’d own a venue by a river with mountains in the background. Think Tiny Desk gone “River Deep, Mountain High.”

