Kris Karl of 3isFor: Cultivating Community and Vision in the Cannabis Space

Kris, co-CEO of 3isFor, is an entrepreneur and regenerative farmer. For 12 years, he has led Karl Family Farms in New York’s Hudson Valley, building sustainable systems that support local communities and ecosystems. Guiding 3isFor’s “1 Percent for the Planet” initiative, Karl embeds sustainability into the studio’s storytelling, directing revenue to environmental causes. His commitiment to holistic wellness drives emotionally resonant narratives.

We spent two minutes with Kris to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Kris, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in a suburban town in Northern N.J., just outside of New York City. These days, I live on a regenerative farm in Hudson Valley, N.Y.

How you first got interested in cannabis.

Early on, cannabis was tied to the culture I admired—great music, bold art and people who carried themselves with intention and style. That initial interest deepened years later as a father and husband navigating ADHD and mental health challenges. In looking for natural ways to support my wellness, my relationship with cannabis became something much deeper and more intentional.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

The piece we created with Equity Trade Network around their presence at Grass Lands during Outside Lands. It started as a smaller pro-bono project and evolved into a mini-documentary. You can check out the shorter version here. It captures the power, struggle and resilience of small cannabis operators and social equity businesses—while also showing what it looks like when mainstream events create space for cannabis culture in a forward-thinking way.

A recent project you’re proud of.

The 3isFor team recently produced a series of mini-docs for Backwoods. They highlight how the brand shows up for culture and community—not just with words, but with action. While Backwoods is a larger corporate brand, these pieces give them a meaningful way to connect with customers and communities in an authentic, culturally resonant way.

The biggest challenge cannabis marketers face today, and how to approach it.

Access. Many traditional marketing platforms still ban cannabis content outright, even for legal brands. On top of that, budgets are often tighter than mainstream companies of similar size. And you’re often trying to speak to two very different audiences: seasoned cannabis users and newer, more cautious consumers.

One thing about how the cannabis industry is evolving that you’re excited about.

The growing focus on equity, sustainability and regenerative practices. There’s still work to be done. But I’m seeing more conversations and action around giving space to legacy operators, supporting BIPOC-owned brands and aligning with environmental values. That’s the version of this industry I want to see grow.

Someone else’s work, in cannabis or beyond, that you admire lately.

Grand National co-founder Jesce Horton. His leadership in both equitable policy and sustainable cultivation is a blueprint for how to do this work right—with integrity and heart. I’m blessed to call Jesce a friend and colleague and we are working on some great projects together. When you admire people, let them know and work with them when possible. Collaboration is where the true magic happens.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Book: I’m revisiting The Unsettling of America: Culture and Agriculture by Wendell Berry. It gets more relevant with time. Berry writes: “People are fed by the food industry, which pays no attention to health, and are treated by the health industry, which pays no attention to food.”

A visual artist or musician you admire.

@kylemakesshortfilms. His style has analog, tactile energy that’s both raw and emotionally rich. He’s proof that powerful stories don’t require big budgets—just big hearts and vision.

Your favorite fictional character.

I gravitate toward characters who are deeply human—flawed but striving. Someone like Santiago from Hemingway’s The Old Man and the Sea or Jake Barnes from The Sun Also Rises. They are quietly enduring, even when things are messy. And at their best finding joy or peace within that struggle.

Someone worth following on social media.

Gangsta Gardener. His work in food justice and urban farming is both revolutionary and joyful. He’s helping people grow more than food—he’s growing agency and beauty in overlooked places.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I see connections where others might not. Whether it’s between culture and commerce or community and content. I love building bridges that feel real and make an impact.

Your biggest weakness.

Organization can slip when I’m deep in creative work or outside on the farm. Thankfully, I have a strong team that balances my chaos with structure.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the cannabis industry.

I’d be more focused on the livestock and vegetable side of our regenerative farm, spending more time in the community and probably chasing another creative project. My brain doesn’t really sit still—it just shifts forms.

