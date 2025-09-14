Kimi Peterson of The Alt League on Creativity By and For the People

So many sources of inspiration

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 14, 2025 7:00 am

Kimi Peterson | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Kimi is a co-ECD at The Alt League. With over 17 years of experience, she has helped shape the voice and vision of brands including Google, Gatorade, Adidas, Rawlings, Dove, Amazon and Starbucks.

We spent two minutes with Kimi to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Kimi, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up outside of Eugene, Ore., with horses, pigs, perpetually scraped knees and grass-stained tees. I spent seven years in New York City after college. And now I’m back where it all started (kinda), in Portland, Ore.

How you first realized you were creative.

My mom used to make little paper coupons for art lessons with her. I loved it. There was a lot of crafting, painting, drawing and quilting going on in our house. I studied advertising in college, and I remember one freshman-year assignment where I found myself so deep into a Photoshop project that I don’t think I got up for eight hours straight.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

Here’s a wonderful college hack: Take winter terms off and move to a mountain to teach snowboarding. It’s so rewarding to watch your skills improve when you do something every single day.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

People: Everything we’re doing as advertisers and marketers is to land with the people. I spend a lot of time thinking about what will break through with them. And I have a lot of people around me that are go-to sources of inspiration. Film titles: Such great typography inspiration! Music: I might be the only person alive listening to albums from top to bottom, but I love thinking about how an artist constructs a full album. My recent obsession is watching how Beyoncé turned Cowboy Carter into a phenomenal production on stage. The film craft alone is just 11/10.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

A partner and I pitched ideas for Dove in a WPP jump ball—and we got one across the line for an incredibly important movement called the CROWN Act. We worked with a Black-female-owned agency and a Black director and production team to create a film about race-based hair discrimination in schools and workplaces.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

At The Alt League, I love the work we’ve done with NIL athletes for Combat, a DTC brand owned by Rawlings. We take these incredibly talented and kind student athletes, drop them in a world and watch them go. We’ve worked with the same group of athletes on multiple productions—on a ranch, at a country club—and we’ve captured a whole suite of assets each time in a single day. Film, social, stills. And it’s so fun. I’ve also never been called ma’am so many times in my life. Very kind kids.



Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Snickers’ “You’re Not You When You’re Hungry” nails a human truth. I love the William Defoe > Marilyn combo.



Play

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

We do a lot of NIL campaigns, and I love that Wendy’s went off-court and collaborated with equipment managers for March Madness. So creative, so unexpected and so perfect for the DNA of their brand.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Energy and endurance.

Your biggest weakness.

Math.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

I am so lucky to work side by side with Rick Albano. He is such a strong creative, excellent writer and all-around gem of a human.

