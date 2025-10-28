Jill Burgeson of TBWA\Chiat\Day L.A. On Creating Projects That Shape Cultural Trends

She guided Yahoo in the Super Bowl and worked with Jimmy Page

Jill Burgeson | Photo Illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Jill Burgeson is chief strategy officer at TBWA\Chiat\Day LA. As CSO, Jill leads the agency’s strategic vision and inspires teams to think boldly about brands, culture and creativity. Jill’s approach is equal parts data-driven and daring, reflecting her belief that the best ideas come from those brave enough to ask “What If?”—and bold enough to find the answer.

We spent two minutes with Jill to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Jill, tell us…

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Rixford, Pa., (pop. 685), moved to Allegany, N.Y., for middle and high school (pop. 1,608) and now live in Topanga Canyon, Calif., (pop. 8,781), inside of Los Angeles (pop. 3.679 million). I like a small town feel and try to help build that with close community and friendships wherever I go.

How you first realized you were creative.

As a kid, I wrote a lot—stories, poems, family newsletters. At my request, my mom helped me send our local newspaper my poems … weekly. Eventually they started printing them. They were not good. But seeing my name and work in the paper gave me the confidence to try lots of things that interested me, like writing to Huey Lewis and the News to join their fan club. Also, I would belt out the entire Annie soundtrack, in full costume, from my front porch in hopes that I would get “discovered” one day.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

I went to a small—28 kids in graduating class, small—Catholic high school. It was the kind of place where I felt anyone could be or do anything. We were blissfully ignorant and didn’t know to fear much. This was a wonderful way to launch into the world, with the guts to try whatever, ask whatever and be whomever we wanted.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Music: I have the taste of a Boomer dad who fancies hard rock from the late ’60s to early ’70s. I love worm-holing into random deep vinyl from those times and discovering new bands as well. Upcoming concerts include Neil Young and Big Thief.

Art: Museums are my first stop in every city I travel to. Lately I’ve enjoyed the Peggy Guggenheim Museum in Venice, Italy and the David Hockney 25 exhibition this summer at Fondation Louis Vuitton in Paris. I’m a fan of the Tate and National Portrait Gallery in London. At home, I frequent the Broad (L.A.) and art shows of friends and neighbors in Topanga Canyon.

Nature: Trail running centers and challenges me. I always come down the mountain with fresh inspiration and an open mind.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Launching the Jimmy Page Mirror and Dragon Telecasters with Fender. Meeting the guitar legend, working with our creative team to help him tell the story of his iconic journey and weaving this fascinating tale into another dimension with animation. It wasn’t a huge campaign, but it brought many of my favorite things together in one place.

Play

A recent project you’re proud of.

I’m proud of the Super Bowl work with Yahoo just prior to joining Chiat. It was a brave and engaging way for the brand to behave that leveraged the products in a completely new way throughout. Returning to Chiat has already been an incredible experience, particularly because I’ve had the privilege of seeing our teams launch groundbreaking work for not just one, but two iconic brands. What makes the collaborations between Kendrick Lamar X Gatorade, as well as Levi’s X Beyoncé, so special to me is that these campaigns set the standard for what creative partnerships should be. They don’t just respond to cultural trends—they actively shape and lead them.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

I’ve always been obsessed with the work of Chiat\Day L.A. : Apple—”Think Different: Here’s to the Crazy Ones”; Adidas—”Impossible is nothing.” And some of the earliest creative work to catch my attention and draw me into a career in advertising includes: MTV—”I Want My MTV”; VW—”Pink Moon”; Nike—”Instant Karma.”

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

Jacquemus is larger than life and has such a unique feel. I have been loving their summer social content and the fresh way they launch stores. The new Guinness 0.0 X Premier League film has a fresh track and perfectly blends sports fandom tradition and modernity.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Optimism.

Your biggest weakness.

Optimism.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Bonnie Wan is a mentor who has the mega-talent to both encourage and push me to grow.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

I would be a farmer of vegetables and fruits. It would be a well-branded farm and have a small lake, a restaurant with nightly live music, a boutique hotel and lots of dogs running around in the sunshine.

