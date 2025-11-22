Hernan Corera of Stink Films on Coca-Cola, Stella Artois and More

Human conflict must feel exciting, real and cinematic

by Shahnaz Mahmud November 22, 2025 12:00 am Share:

Hernan is a film director and photographer working across commercials, music and fashion with three Grammy nominations and one win to his credit. Hernan is currently collaborating on a scripted Spanish Vice series with Birdman screenwriter Nicolas Giacobone, titled La Misa del Diablo (The Devil’s Mass).

We spent two minutes with Hernan to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Hernan, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Buenos Aires, which is where I currently reside.

How you first realized you were creative.

I remember drawing and designing 2D platform levels for non-existent video games when I was a kid, inspired by games like Gianna Sisters for Commodore 64. I grew up in the ’90s when games like Flashback or Out of This World started including short animated sequences that opened the door of storytelling for me. That’s why I ended up becoming a director.

A moment from high school or college that changed your life.

A relationship breakup when I was 22 years old. I was very sad, so I started taking photos in the streets as a cathartic way of expressing myself. It felt good, so I started taking photos for musician friends. Then came music videos. And now, here I am.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Jorge Luis Borges, Bioy Casares, Cormac McCarthy, Ryuchi Sakamoto and Sergio Leone. I recently enjoyed The Holdovers by Alexander Payne.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

Agoria – “You’re not Alone.” This music video has all the ingredients I love as a director: Blended universes, unique character development and ambiguous storytelling. We shot it in Argentina’s San Juan Desert on 35 mm. We got nominated for best photography in CamerImage and won best video in Berlin.

Coca Cola – “Silence.” We managed to develop the creative with one of the best choreographers I have ever met: Emma Evelein. She lit the soul of the spot on fire. Together, we developed something I will always remember. (She ended up doing a cameo).

Stella Artois – “Blanche.” I enjoyed developing the family’s rivalry in terms of their backstory and also in how their identity is visually represented in the wardrobe, performances and the environment. I wanted to build a world for those characters that reflected their quirks.

Sadaels – “Paraiso” I wrote this short film for Paris Fashion Week during the pandemic.

A recent project you’re proud of.

A diptych commercial for Amazon Ads. It’s the story of two siblings working at rivalr car dealerships, each spot told from their perspective. I had fun developing the characters because it connected me with this Midwest American style. It was inspired by the Coen Brothers but with a commercial slant. I thought of their films Fargo and No Country for Old Men, to name a few.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I find Andreas Nilsson’s work really interesting. The way he directs is very elegant; his humor is subtle and bizarre. A delightful combination.

Your main strength as a creative person.

Trusting the process.

Your biggest weakness.

Being anxious.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Daniel Bergmann and Nicky Barnes.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

Living in the countryside, developing my personal interests.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.