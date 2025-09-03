Guillermo Aracena of Eversana InTouch on Riding the New Creative Wave in Health Advertising

Military service helped shape his outlook

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 3, 2025 10:00 am

Guillermo Aracena | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

With 16 years of industry experience, Guillermo is currently SVP and group creative director at Eversana InTouch N.Y. He began his career in Chile. After seven years in South America, Guillermo moved to NYC and has worked at agencies including Area 23, Grey, FCB and VML.



We spent two minutes with Guillermo to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Guillermo, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I was born and raised in Chile. Growing up in a country emerging from a long dictatorship marked by financial crises and limited education was the best creative school I could have imagined. In such a competitive industry, with few spots at the top agencies, being the best you could be wasn’t optional—it was necessary.

How you first got interested in health.

Purely by chance. Throughout my career, I’ve been lucky to work in both consumer and healthcare advertising. And while I enjoy both, it’s healthcare that has given me the chance to do the work I’m most proud of. I’ll admit, pharma and health can be a little harder to love than their sexier consumer counterparts. But if you’re surrounded by talented, passionate people and working at an agency with real ambition, healthcare can be an incredible space to create meaningful, impactful work.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Dogs Without Borders.” We rescued dogs that were going to be put down and trained them to detect cancer. Then we brought them to remote communities without access to doctors, where they could help screen people using their sense of smell. We won 2 Grands at Clio Health and a Gold Lion at Cannes along with several other major awards. From day one, the idea was challenging in terms of logistics and scale. The project faced so many obstacles it could have died at any point. But it thrived. It’s also special because it was a true collaboration between three VML offices—New York, Spain and Brazil. I had the chance to work with amazing creative leads like Rafael Pitanguy (global CCO), Natxo Diaz (global crafting CCO) and my creative partner at the time, Fabio Ozorio (a GCD).

A recent project you’re proud of.

It was amazing to be part of the Area 23 team that brought to life the “Magnetic Stories” project, transforming the loud and unsettling sounds of MRI machines into beautiful children’s tales designed to comfort kids going through difficult medical treatments. I had the chance to work alongside an incredible group of creatives, including Tim Hawkey, Viton Araujo, Diego Torgo, Victor Afonso and Eduardo Tavares. Mixing MRI machines with children story books, we combined storytelling with AI.

One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

At the major creative festivals, ideas from health and pharma are going head-to-head with work from consumer agencies behind mainstream brands. Clients are starting to take notice and ask what role they will play in this new creative wave in healthcare. Slowly but surely, they’re beginning to demand better work.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

There’s one creative whose work I deeply admire. His name is Simon Vicars, CCO of Colenso BBDO in New Zealand. His portfolio and career are definitely worth looking into if you’re just starting out in the industry.

A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

Book: The Laws of Human Nature by Robert Greene. With the world being taken over by AI headlines and tech breakthroughs, it’s easy to lose touch with what actually makes us human. This book brings you back to that. It helps you understand people, how we think, feel and react. I genuinely believe that the better we understand ourselves and others, the better we’ll be at navigating and leading through the AI-driven future.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

I highly recommend following the work of the creative collective Atelier HOKO, especially their project called “Science of the Secondary.” It’s one of those projects that makes you stop and rethink all the little things you usually overlook. It dives into the subtle details of everyday life—the stuff we don’t consciously notice but quietly shapes how we experience the world. It’s not about big ideas, it’s about the small, almost invisible ones. And somehow, it makes the ordinary feel fresh and exciting again.

Your favorite fictional character.

Definitely Michael Scott from The Office. He was my first introduction to American humor when I arrived in the United States—and honestly, my first English teacher, too.

Someone worth following on social media.

I always appreciate seeing quotes from Rick Rubin. I also enjoy the ones from Robert Greene.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

I don’t get too excited by having a great idea or even when someone on the team has one—because honestly, anyone can have them. What really gets me going is the process of pushing through all the challenges: the doubts, the setbacks, the people who don’t believe in it. Most great ideas feel like near-miracles by the time they come to life. And that’s the part I love the most.

Your biggest weakness.

I’m a bit like Mick Jagger—”I can’t get no satisfaction.” We’re always chasing the next big idea and we rarely stop to enjoy the process—or even the wins. I’ve seen it so many times, even in myself. Someone steps off the stage after winning an award, and they’re already thinking about what they’re going to do next year. It’s easy to get hooked on the chase. But we need to get better at enjoying the ride.

Something people would find surprising about you.

Before becoming a creative, I was a soldier. Back in Chile, I had to put my advertising studies on hold because I couldn’t afford to continue. So, I made the tough decision to enlist in the military, save some money and eventually finish my degree. At first, I was frustrated and disappointed. But over time, I came to appreciate the discipline and structure. Looking back, those challenging days taught me a lot about myself. And those lessons still influence how I work today. Creativity isn’t just about ideas. It takes discipline, willpower and the grit to push through tough moments and bring ideas to life. I’m genuinely grateful for that chapter of my life.

