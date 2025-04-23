Esmeralda Negron of DAZN: Sports Unlocks Your Potential

The last 5 years have been a whirlwind of growth

by Shahnaz Mahmud April 23, 2025

Esmeralda Negron | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

Esmeralda is DAZN’s co-CEO of women’s sports. She joined in 2023 after co-founding Ata football, a streaming platform and community for women’s football fans. While there, she managed all media rights, premium broadcast partnerships, product development and strategic growth initiatives until its acquisition by DAZN. Earlier, she played professionally in Europe and for U21 USWNT, followed by eight years of college coaching in the U.S.

We spent two minutes with Esmeralda to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Esmeralda, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I grew up in Harrington Park, N.J., and currently live in Fort Lee.

Your earliest sports memory.

When I was 5 years old, my neighbor asked my siblings and me if we wanted to play a game called soccer. I had never heard of the sport. I remember that moment so vividly. It’s as if I knew then it would play a big role in my life.

Your favorite sports team(s).

FC Barcelona (men and women), the New York Yankees—and I love watching women’s college basketball and the WNBA.

Your favorite athlete(s).

Michael Jordan: he was my idol growing up and I always wore No. 23. I admired his ability to rise to the occasion and perform under pressure. He was an incredible leader who seemed to make all those around him better. I’ve always wanted to do that for others on and off the field.

Caitlin Clarke: Her maturity and impact at such a young age inspires me. She has a similar quality to M.J. in that she naturally makes those around her better.

Lionel Messi: He is the best and most exciting soccer player to watch in a generation.

Your favorite sports movie and/or video game.

For Love of the Game with Kevin Costner. I could relate. Soccer was my outlet, a place I could intently focus on and forget about any outside noise. I loved getting lost in the creativity and freedom I had on the field.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Over the past five years, I’ve had the opportunity to make an impact on the media side of women’s sports. To have played a role in the evolution and accessibility of women’s sports makes me incredibly proud.

Someone else’s project that you admired recently.

I’m inspired by the growth of the WNBA. It felt like so much came together for the league in 2024 and the momentum they have now is exciting to see. So many great players to watch. The product on court is exceptional.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Sports provides this amazing container for personal development. Players learn how to collaborate, lead, support each other, handle wins and losses, step up courageously, develop resilience and perseverance. They step into their own uniqueness and creativity. These skills and attributes are so important in all aspects of life.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports world.

I’d be a personal coach. I love supporting others to unlock their potential and help them step into their brilliance.

