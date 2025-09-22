Erin Sarro of Two Tango: Lessons From Motherhood Makes Her a Better Creative

She was a fashionista by the fourth grade

Erin Sarro | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Erin is currently ECD at Two Tango. She has been leading creative teams and shaping brand visions for 20 years. A writer by trade, she has crafted brand voices for Papa John’s Pizza, Toyota, the International Spy Museum, Mally Beauty, the Howard Hughes Corporation and the Virginia Lottery.

We spent two minutes with Erin to learn more about her background, her creative inspirations and recent work she’s admired.

Erin, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

Richmond, Va.—and Richmond, Va. I swore I’d never move back, so you shouldn’t trust anything else I say.

How you first realized you were creative.

Fashion was my first foray into creativity. As a kid, I changed outfits five times a day and always accessorized with my grandma’s costume jewelry. By fourth grade, I had a sewing machine and was making my own clothes. I’m pretty sure my mom still has my gold M.C. Hammer pants in the attic.

Your most important creative inspirations, and some recent stuff you love.

Most important: My creative team. They’re always a few steps ahead of me and I love that. They’re becoming thought leaders. I’m constantly learning from them—from how they tackle creative challenges to new slang I should pretend to know. As for recent inspiration, I love how Liquid Death continues to lean hard into their brand archetype. I heard their head of marketing speak at SXSW. They bring actual comedians into concepting sessions, which makes so much sense. Get the right brains in the room and the work gets sharper.

One of your favorite creative projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Cash Pop” was a new game from the Virginia Lottery, aimed at 18–34-year-olds. The concept was simple: Pick one number. So, we turned those numbers into a cast of 15 quirky characters and told players, “Play the one that speaks to you.” It was a blast giving each one their own personality and animation. Eleven’s a wannabe DJ, 12 just found nirvana. And Crazy 8’s got a tattoo somewhere we’re not allowed to show.

A recent project you’re proud of.

Our Pedestrian Safety campaign for Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles leaned into something everyone can relate to. Drivers will slow down for a turtle, a squirrel, even a family of ducks. But when it’s a person crossing the street? Suddenly patience and attention disappear. We partnered with Brian Camp Pictures and Preymaker to create lifelike CGI ducklings that blended seamlessly into real environments. Our work for the DMV has become a go-to example when we’re asked, “How do you make a PSA that doesn’t feel like a PSA?” Less finger-wagging, more storytelling, empathy and connection.

Someone else’s work that inspired you years ago.

Shiner Bock by McGarrah Jessee and written by Cameron Day was one of those campaigns that impacted me as a writer early on. At the time, I wouldn’t even call it inspiration; it was straight-up jealousy. The voice was just so spot-on. A Texas working man’s brew was suddenly a national icon.

Someone else’s work you admired lately.

I’ve been a longtime admirer of Richmond-based muralist Naomi McCavitt of @thicketdesign. The way she weaves a Southern aesthetic—lush, layered, a little haunting, with elements of the natural world is just stunning.

Your main strength as a creative person.

My three kids. They’ve taught me how to manage my time, set boundaries and be efficient. These are skills I didn’t naturally come by as a creative. I’ve learned how to make the most of the hours I have. And I’m lucky to be in a place right now where I have the space and support to do just that.

Your biggest weakness.

I’m a technology grandma. I love learning about the latest tools and software, but they are in no way intuitive to me.

A mentor who helped you navigate the industry.

Early in my career, I had people I admired, but no one who really took me under their wing or showed me the ropes. I made a lot of mistakes while figuring things out for myself. I’ve made a point of being the mentor I wish I had—whether that’s through the Richmond Ad Club, college portfolio reviews or speaking engagements. If I can help someone skip a few stumbles or find their creative confidence a little faster, that’s a win.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in advertising.

For love: a performer. Singer, dancer, actress—a triple threat. For money: an optician. You can’t beat their office hours.

