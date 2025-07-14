Devin Dismang of Assemble: In Sports, You Can Experiment, Fail and Quickly Rebound

It's an ever-changing territory

Devin Dismang | Photo illustration by Ashley Epping

As the founder of Assemble, Devin Dismang is a film director, producer and content strategist for professional athletes and brands. Devin has directed documentaries, docuseries and social-first content pieces for some of the biggest names in sports across the NBA, WNBA, UFC, NFL and more. He also leads all digital, content, social media, streaming and website efforts for the X Games.

Devin’s previous tenures include STN Digital, the Golden State Warriors, the Oklahoma City Thunder, Chicago Fire Soccer Club and the Atlanta Falcons.

We spent two minutes with Devin to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Where did you grow up, and where do you live now?

I grew up in Chicago. After living all over the country where my career has taken me, I’m back in my home city.

What is your earliest sports memory?

One of the early Bulls championships, as those games forever played on repeat around Chicago

Aside from the one you work for, who are some of your favorite sports team(s)?

Ironically, the Miami Heat. I grew up as a huge Dwyane Wade and Tim Hardaway fan. Two guys from Chicago who made their names in a city that seemed like a haven when I was a kid. I still rock with them heavy. Also, the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago White Sox and Chelsea FC.

Favorite athlete(s).

Dwyane Wade, LeBron James, Didier Drogba, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Jalen Hurts and Juju Watkins.

What is your favorite sports movie and/or show?

Friday Night Lights. Also, the old ESPN football show Playmakers .

Your favorite sports video game, if you have one.

EA College Football. The GOAT is back!

What is a recent project you’re proud of?

The Jimmy Butler Takeover at X Games Ventura. Another example of combining cultures organically with high ROI.

Someone else’s work that you admired recently.

Big fan of what the McLaren racing team has done from a content and storytelling perspective.

What sports can do that nothing else can.

Experiment and fail in the public arena, with the ability to rebound quickly. Sports is a forever changing territory and those afraid to fail publicly will never progress in the space.

What you’d be doing if you weren’t in the sports space.

Making TV shows, movies or working in the travel industry.

